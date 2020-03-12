Cloud Gaming Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Cloud Gaming Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 138 pages with table and figures in it.

Since the rapid growth of the cloud computing, data collection and information sharing are led to a higher level and are replacing the traditional computation. Several technologies using cloud in all areas are developing to adapt the revolution of information technology and one of them is cloud gaming.

This report studies the Cloud Gaming Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Cloud Gaming market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

In cloud gaming implementation, client-server structure is used to create a communication between front end and back end. User inputs are collected and delivered to cloud by UDP link and then data centre starts analysing incoming inputs and gives responses that can be either file stream or a video stream. In the next step, TCP connection receives packets and allocates them to each client. During the communication, required data is encoded into streams and decoded into frames in TCP connection so that video is shown to clients.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Cloud Gaming market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cloud Gaming market by product type and applications/end industries.

While the rapid growth of cloud gaming, challenges especially security risk, latency and bandwidth as well as packet loss are gradually arisen to impede technology developments. Benefits and impacts follow the appearance of cloud gaming and change the way players experience games traditionally. No heavy deployment on hardware or further downloading or updating is required and therefore less production such as disc will be made by vendors.

Because of gamers might expect higher standard experience is met, quality of experience (QoS) is proposed to deal with explosively increased requirements to enhance the performance of gaming. Two research covered on different topics are given to analyse the factors that influence the QoS.

The global Cloud Gaming market is valued at 45 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 450 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 46.7% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Cloud Gaming.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Sony

GameFly (PlayCast)

Nvidia

Ubitus

PlayGiga

Crytek GmbH

PlayKey

Utomik (Kalydo)

com (Gloud)

Cyber Cloud

Yunlian Technology

Liquidsky

BlacknutSAS

Alibaba Cloud

Baidu

Tencent Cloud

Ksyun (Kingsoft)

LeCloud

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Video Streaming

File Streaming

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

PC

Connected TV

Tablet

Smartphone

Highlights of the Global Cloud Gaming report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Cloud Gaming market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

