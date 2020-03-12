Summary:

Introduction

Global Coconut Oil Market

Coconut oil, or copra oil, is an edible oil extracted from the kernel or meat of mature coconuts harvested from the coconut palm.

The coconut trees are widely distributed in in the Philippines, Indonesia, India, Sri Lanka and Malaysia, etc. Especially in Philippines, Indonesia, and India, the coconut production account more than 70 percent for the global production. Therefore, the coconut oil production also distribute in these countries.

Philippines are adding planting area of coconut trees, and A few years later, the coconut products production will increase. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in coconut oil market will become more intense.

Almost all coconut oil products in China are imported from other countries, such as Philippines, Indonesia. On a global scale, currently coconut oil industry is in the state of production and sales booming.

According to this study, over the next five years the Coconut Oil market will register a 4.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4900 million by 2024, from US$ 3760 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Coconut Oil business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Coconut Oil market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Coconut Oil value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Fresh Coconut

Dry Copra

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Industrial Use

Food Industry

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Tantuco Enterprises

Greenville Agro Corporation

Samar Coco Products

CIIF OMG

Primex Group

SC Global

Phidco

PT.Indo Vegetable Oil

P.T. Harvard Cocopro

Naturoca

PT SIMP

Sumatera Baru

KPK Oils & Proteins

Karshakabandhu Agritech

Kalpatharu Coconut

Prima Industries Limited

Kerafed

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Coconut Oil consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Coconut Oil market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Coconut Oil manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Coconut Oil with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Coconut Oil submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Coconut Oil Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Coconut Oil Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Coconut Oil Segment by Type

2.2.1 Fresh Coconut

2.2.2 Dry Copra

2.3 Coconut Oil Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Coconut Oil Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Coconut Oil Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Coconut Oil Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Coconut Oil Segment by Application

2.4.1 Industrial Use

2.4.2 Food Industry

2.5 Coconut Oil Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Coconut Oil Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Coconut Oil Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Coconut Oil Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Coconut Oil by Players

3.1 Global Coconut Oil Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Coconut Oil Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Coconut Oil Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Coconut Oil Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Coconut Oil Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Coconut Oil Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Coconut Oil Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Coconut Oil Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Coconut Oil Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Coconut Oil Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Coconut Oil by Regions

4.1 Coconut Oil by Regions

4.1.1 Global Coconut Oil Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Coconut Oil Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Coconut Oil Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Coconut Oil Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Coconut Oil Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Coconut Oil Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Coconut Oil Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Coconut Oil Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Coconut Oil Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Coconut Oil Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Coconut Oil Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

….

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Coconut Oil

Table Product Specifications of Coconut Oil

Figure Coconut Oil Report Years Considered

Figure Market Research Methodology

Figure Global Coconut Oil Consumption Growth Rate 2014-2024 (K MT)

Figure Global Coconut Oil Value Growth Rate 2014-2024 ($ Millions)

Continued…

