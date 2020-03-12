Collision Avoidance Systems Industry – Popular Trends & Technological advancements to Watch Out for Near Future 2023

Collision avoidance systems are designed to decrease the accidents and crashes between two vehicles. Such systems involve technologies such as LiDAR, RADAR, ultrasonic, and camera, which monitors the environment of the vehicle constantly and assists the driver by crash warning or by avoiding a collision. The system is capable to detect and warn the driver of potential hazard conditions in the forward, side, and rear regions of the vehicle. The collision avoidance systems have applications in automotive, aerospace & defense, marine, and rail.

Increase in demand for automated vehicles predominantly drives the automobile collision avoidance system market. In addition, improved visibility & enhanced safety supplements the market. However, high installation cost hampers the growth of the market to a greater extent. On the other hand, increase in automotive safety norms and electronic integration in automotive is anticipated to create greater opportunities for market expansion.

The automobile collision avoidance system market is segmented based on type, technology, application, and region. The type covered in the market research report includes adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking (AEB), lane departure warning system, parking assistance, and others (blind spot detection & night vision). The technology discussed in the study are LiDAR, RADAR, ultrasonic, and camera. The application segment includes automotive, aerospace & defense, marine, and rail. The regions considered in the study are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the market are Delphi Automotive LLP, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Autoliv, Inc., General Electric Company, Rockwell Collins, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Siemens AG, Alstom SA, and Wabtec Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global collision avoidance systems market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

BY TYPE: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Parking assistance, Others (blind spot detection & night vision).

BY TECHNOLOGY: LIDAR, RADAR, Ultrasonic, Camera.

BY APPLICATION : Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Marine, Rail

By Geography: U.S., Canada, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Spain, Romania, China, Japan, India, Lamea, Latin America, Middle East, Africa.

