Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Industry Outlook to 2023 – AAR, Eaton, General electric, Honeywell International , Rockwell Collins, AJW aviation, avail, BE aerospace, BF Goodrich, Meggitt, Parker-Hannifin, and Pratt& Whitney

Feb 2019, New York, USA(News)- In the Global Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Industry Market Analysis & Forecast 2018-2023, the revenue is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2023. The production is estimated at XX million in 2017 and is forecasted to reach XX million by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2023.

Major Market Players

AAR

Eaton

General electric

Honeywell International

Rockwell Collins

AJW aviation

Avail

BE aerospace

BF Goodrich

Meggitt

Parker-Hannifin

Pratt & Whitney

For the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding; the commercial aircraft aftermarket parts market is segmented in to three key dynamics:

Segmentation by Parts: MRO parts and Rotable Scarp Replacement Parts.

Segmentation by Aircraft Type: Wide body Aircraft, Narrow body Aircraft, and Regional Jet.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions –Americas, Europe, APAC and Middle East and Africa.

Research Objective:

To study and analyze the global Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts sub-markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

