Diabetes is a major global concern that, as per International Diabetes Federation (IDF) data, affected around 415 million people in 2015. Effective management of diabetes is vital, especially considering the sedentary lifestyle that most people across the globe have taken up. Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems offer effective solution in diabetes management through continuous real-time glucose monitoring. Increasing awareness, supporting safety evidences for CGM systems and growing demand for point-of-care (POC) devices are major factors driving demand across the globe. However, high prices of these systems and the rather cumbersome experience of wearing of these relatively obtrusive gadgets throughout the day is currently restraining its demand in the low and middle income countries, where there is inadequate penetration of healthcare IT products and services.

The global continuous glucose monitoring market was valued at US$ 2,035.8 million in 2015 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 24.5% during the period 2016 – 2024.

Request Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/57

Market Dynamics:

Demand for point-of-care (POC) diagnostic devices, and growing self-monitoring trends across the globe. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the global diabetic population in 2015 was 415 million and is expected to reach 642 million by 2040. Increasing awareness about CGM devices among the diabetic population is projected to be a major factor driving demand for the device in the near future. Moreover, patients are increasingly inclined towards real-time health monitoring, which is possible through CGM systems. Conversely, high prices of devices and calibration issues are key challenges that can inhibit market growth. Companies therefore, need to improve upon the accuracy of the device, which in turn would encourage healthcare practitioners to recommend the use of CGM devices among diabetic patients.

Sensors to emerge as highest revenue contributor among component segments:

Sensors are an integral part of CGM system. The type and sensitivity of the sensor are crucial factors that influence accuracy of sensing glucose level in the interstitial fluid. Although, transmitters hold a dominant share, accounting for over 50% (2015) share of the market, revenue contribution of the sensors segment is expected to increase at a faster growth rate during the forecast period (2016 – 2024).

Global players need to explore the untapped geographies and simultaneously should focus on upgrading their CGM technology:

Major players in the global continuous glucose monitoring market include Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Dexcom Inc., Bayer AG, Medtronic, Inc., Animas Corporation, Nova Biomedical Corporation, Ypsomed AG, GlySens Incorporated, Insulet Corporation, and Sensionics Incorporated. Technology and price are the main differentiating factors of CGM systems for these companies. With the existing blood glucose monitors being the priority device for diagnosing diabetes and monitoring, CGM device manufacturers need to develop system with equivalent or higher accuracy for detecting diabetes in order to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Market Taxonomy:

This report segments the CGM market on the basis of application, and end user. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into monitoring glucose for diabetes patients and critical care patients. In terms of end user, the global continuous glucose monitoring market is analyzed for hospitals, home and ambulatory health centers.

Request For Customization of Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/57

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.