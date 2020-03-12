Continuous Passive Motion Devices Market Sales And Product Demand Analysis 2026

Continuous passive motion (CPM) devices are mechanical motorized devices that help move legs, shoulders, hands, and hips in arc motions for a specific period of time with adjusted speed. These devices assist faster recovery and are recommended to be used within 48 hours post-surgery or immediately after severe trauma. These devices avoid muscle stiffness in the joints, by moving the fluid consisting blood and edema away from joint and periarticular tissue. Thereby facilitating better diffusion of nutrients into the damaged and healing areas of the joint. Continuous passive motion devices also avoid tendon fibrosis and prevent swelling and pain at the site of application. These device may be used to maintain or improve range of motion, following knee arthroplasty, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction, rotator cuff repair, elbow, osteoarthritis, and fracture from trauma. CPM devices are also used after surgical procedures involving articular cartilage (microfracture, and chondroplasty) and for patients who are unable to comply with exercise due to certain disorders such as complex regional pain syndrome and extensive joint contracture. CPM devices can be used at both hospitals and homes and vary in design based on site of application.

Continuous Passive Motion Devices Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing number of joint reconstruction surgeries for arthroplasty is expected to drive growth of the continuous passive motion devices market. According to annual report by American Joint Replacement Registry published in 2017, 427,181 joint replacement procedures, majorly including knee and hip replacement procedures were recorded during 2012 to 2015. There is increase of 102% in number of procedures than reported in 2016 report. This number is expected to increase to 4 million annually, by 2030. Increasing incidence of trauma resulting in fractures and other injuries are also expected to propel growth for continues passive motion devices market. According to World Health Organizations report “Injuries and violence: the facts 2014”, over 5 million people die each year as a result of injuries due to road traffic crashes, suicide, physical attack, and other causes, while tens of millions of people get injured or disabled every year due to road accidents. Each year, around 37.3 million falls, which require medical attention are recorded. Other factors such as growing aging population, which is expected to reach 1.2 billion by 2030, as per UN estimate in 2017, increasing number of clinical evidences and studies to establish benefits of continuous motion devices, and new products launches by key players are expected to drive growth of the continuous passive motion devices market.

Continuous Passive Motion Devices Market: Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global continuous passive motion devices market by Coherent Market Insights is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Markets in North America and Europe hold the maximum share in the continuous passive motion devices market due to higher number of joint reconstruction therapy on account of higher number of patients suffering from osteoarthritis and osteoporosis in these regions. For instance, according to International Osteoporosis Foundation statistics in 2017, osteoporosis affects an estimated 75 million people in Europe, U.S., and Japan. It is one of leading causes of fracture amongst the geriatric population aged 65 years and above. According to annual report by American Joint Replacement Registry published in 2017, osteoarthritis is the root cause in 87% cases of knee arthroplasty. Europe currently has the highest percentage of geriatric population (25%) in world, which in turn witnesses highest demand, thus being positioned as a major market for continuous passive motion devices. Asia Pacific is expected to witness lucrative growth due to highest prevalence of falls recorded in the region, according to WHO factsheet 2018.

Continuous Passive Motion Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global continuous passive motion devices market include DJO global, Inc., Bio-Med Inc., BTL Corporate, Furniss Corporation, Chinesport S.p.a, RIMEC S.R.L. and OPED GmbH, Kinetec Medical Products UK Ltd., Comfortland Medical, and Mettler Electronic Corp.

Companies are increasingly launching innovative and user-friendly continuous passive motion devices in order to penetrate the global market and increase user base. For instance, in 2018, Kinetec UK launched its innovative CPM device, Kinetec Kompanion, which has tablet interface and new software for easy access and control. It also provides more options for movements such as a spring mode, an extremity focus mode, an evaluation mode, and a dynamic stretch mode.

