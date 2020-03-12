Cordyceps Sinensis Extract Market Research Report To Design A Cohesive And Predictive Business Strategy

Cordyceps Sinensis also called as ophiocordyceps sinensis is combination of parasitic fungus species and dead caterpillars that offer several potential health applications. It has been in use in traditional Chinese and Tibetan medicines as remedy for around 21 ailments such as low immunity, high blood pressure etc. Cordyceps spores grows inside the caterpillar’s body and infects it, thus slowly degrading the living larva and mummifies it in the soil. A cordyceps stem eventually emerges from head part of the caterpillar.

Major active ingredients in cordyceps sinensis extract include cordycepin, adenosine, exopolysaccharide fraction (EPSF), cordyglucans, and monosaccharide saponin. Scientific studies and clinical trials found that cordyceps sinensis extract can aid treatment of diabetes, high cholesterol, and hypertension. Furthermore, it boosts immunity and acts as stress reliever in stress related disorders. Cordyceps Sinensis is available as health supplement in tablet, powder, and capsule form in major developed markets. Regulatory bodies such as USFDA has have approved use of cordyceps sinensis extract as dietary supplement.

Download PDF Brochure of This Business Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1983

Cordyceps Sinensis Market – Market Dynamics

Cordyceps sinensis offers medicinal properties such as cholesterol reduction, stimulation of the immune system, faster recovery from bronchitis, and other respiratory diseases, and increases efficiency of the circulatory system. Furthermore, it has anti-cancer properties and can be used in treatment of liver-associated diseases. It provides enhanced recovery from chemotherapy, improves libido, a general body adaptogen (enhanced body energy and strength)

High prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, and respiratory diseases would lead to increasing adoption of preventive healthcare products made from cordyceps sinensis extracts, which in turn would aid in growth of the cordyceps sinensis extract market. According to World Health Organizations statistics, in 2018, non-communicable diseases are responsible for over 41 million deaths, annually, which is equivalent to 71% of all deaths, worldwide. Furthermore, according to the same source cardiovascular diseases causes over 17.9 million deaths annually, followed by cancer (9.0 million), respiratory diseases (3.9million), and diabetes (1.6 million), respectively.

Cordyceps Sinensis Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the global cordyceps sinensis extract market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, followed by Europe.

High prevalence of chronic diseases in the U.S. is expected to be a major factor supporting the market growth. According to Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, seven of the top ten causes of deaths in the U.S., in 2014 were chronic diseases, heart diseases, and cancer, which together accounted for over 46% of the deaths in the country. Furthermore, increasing number of patients with mental disorders is expected to significantly expand adoption of cordyceps sinensis extracts as it has immense benefits in lowering symptoms related to mental disorder. According to Anxiety and Depression Association of America in 2017, anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the U.S., affecting around 40 million adults aged 18 years and above, or 18.1% of the population, annually. However, only 36.9% of those suffering from anxiety receive treatment.

Cordyceps Sinensis Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global cordyceps sinensis market include Naturalin, Active Organics, Quyuan sunnycare Inc., Kangzhou, HERBSINO, SOST, Health Choice Limited, Zhongke Group, and Nutra Green.

For More Information, Browse Report Here: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/ongoing-insight/cordyceps-sinensis-extract-market-1983

Also, Coherent Market Insights has a proprietary database of pipeline biologics and biosimilars, called PHASE-XS. This database provides analytical data in addition to the clinical information of ongoing trials for biologics and biosimilars. An amalgamation of more than 30 parameters, PHASE-XS helps biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to analyze the market trend, competition, and market potential. For more information or to access this database, kindly click on the below link or contact at [email protected]

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/phase-xs/

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.