CpG Oligodeoxynucleotide Market Outlook Till, 2026 : Coherent Market Insights

CpG oligodeoxynucleotide (CpG ODN) is a synthetic oligodeoxynucleotide, which contains unmethylated CpG motifs derived from bacterial DNA with immunostimulatory activities. CpG ODN is a short single-stranded synthetic DNA molecule, which contains one of each of cytosine triphosphate deoxynucleotide and guanine triphosphate deoxynucleotide that makes up the C component in the molecule.

The CpG motifs are considered pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PAMPs), as they are present in microbial genomes in abundance, but are rarely present in vertebrate genomes. These CpG PAMPs are recognized by the pattern recognition receptor (PRR) toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9), which is constitutively expressed only in B cells and plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs) in humans and other higher primates. CpG ODNs show great potential for attachment in prophylactic vaccines designed to prevent infection. Various research companies are targeting synthetic CpG ODN due to the type I pro-inflammatory response it produces and its successful use as vaccine adjuvants.

CpG Oligodeoxynucleotide Market – Dynamics

Increasing demand for vaccination across the globe is expected to contribute to significant growth of the CpG oligodeoxynucleotide market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the UNICEF-Vaccination & Immunization Statistics, in 2017, around 123 million children got immunized with lifesaving vaccines across the world. Moreover, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at least 3,153,876,236 doses of vaccines were distributed in the U.S. from 2006 to 2016.

Rising prevalence of new chronic diseases and the demand for reducing the occurrence of childhood diseases such as polio and others are expected to propel growth of the CpG oligodeoxynucleotide market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 25.3 per 100,000 children die at the age of 1-4 years due to congenital malformations, deformations, and chromosomal abnormalities, and others.

CpG Oligodeoxynucleotide Market – Regional Insights

On the basis of geography, the global CpG oligodeoxynucleotide market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America held dominant position in the global CpG oligodeoxynucleotide market in 2017. This is owing to high mortality due to various diseases such as pneumonia, diphtheria, pertussis, and others is expected to propel growth of the market in this region. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), in 2016, around 48,632 children died from pneumonia, which was around 15.1 per 100,000 population in the U.S.

Moreover, Asia pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the CpG oligodeoxynucleotide market, owing to rising focus on R&D along with mass manufacturing of cheap and affordable vaccines in the region. For instance, according to the International Vaccine Institute (IVI), India became the new hub for vaccine research with over 60% of the world’s vaccines manufactured in India in 2016.

CpG Oligodeoxynucleotide Market – Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global CpG oligodeoxynucleotide market include Novus Biologicals, InvivoGen, Merck KGaA, Hycult Biotech, Miltenyi Biotec, Sapphire Bioscience, Biomol GmbH, and Cosmobio. Key players are focused on adopting market strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, and new product development, in order to retain dominant position in the market. For instance, in July 2014, Techne Corporation acquired Novus Biologicals, a Colorado-based supplier of outsourced and in-house developed antibodies for life science research, for around US$ 60 million in cash.

