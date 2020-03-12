Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report focuses on the global Data Protection and Recovery Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Protection and Recovery Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

Data recovery is a process of salvaging inaccessible, lost, corrupted, damaged or formatted data from secondary storage, removable media or files, when the data stored in them cannot be accessed in a normal way.

The healthcare sector is expected to experience the highest adoption of security solutions over the forecast period.

The key players covered in this study

Commvault

EMC

Hewlett-Packard

IBM

Acronis

Seagate Technology

Veritas Technologies

Veeam Software

Unitrend

Actifio

Arcserve

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Email Protection

Endpoint Data Protection

Application Recovery Management

Cloud Platforms

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Energy & Utilities

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

