Demand for Automotive Seat Belt Fabric to Witness Rapid Surge During the Period 2018 – 2028

Automotive Seat Belt Fabric Market: Introduction

The global automotive industry is an indispensable part of the manufacturing sector and a cornerstone for economic development among all major countries in the world. This can be attributed to the fact that industrial activities such as trade and transportation rely largely on the automotive industry. The automotive sector consumes a significant amount of textile materials for interior trims such as seating areas, headliners, carpets, side panels, dashboards, air bags, seat belts and filters, among other parts which may be visible or concealed within an automobile. According to World Health Organization, over 1.25 Million people across the globe died in road accidents in 2013. For the safety of occupants in road accidents, air bags and seat belts are considered as highly effective solutions in preventing injury and death during a crash. Automotive seat belts are inexpensive and effective means of protecting passengers in road accidents. The use of seat belts is estimated to decrease the risk of injuries during a vehicle crash by up to 70% and the risk for fatalities by 40%. Globally, no cars are manufactured without seat belts in both, front and rear seats.

Primarily, a seat belt is used in an automotive vehicle to restrict the forward movement of occupants and limit the forward transition of the occupant’s upper body. Regardless of the type of seat belts employed, it is obligatory to ensure that the fabrics used in seat belts must not tear under varying load and possess slip resistance, wear resistance and breathability for long-term use. Currently, automotive seat belts are made of polyester, nylon and composites, among other materials. Among these fabric types, nylon is the strongest synthetic fiber and can be stretched more than polyester, but it is prone to wear and tear. Thus, polyester is prevalently used for the production of automotive seat belts, owing to its higher stiffness and lower extensibility as compared to other fibers.

The growing automotive production across the globe is a major factor driving the demand for automotive seat belt fabrics. To ensure passenger safety, several automotive seat belt fabric providers are offering seat belts made of new composite polymers that can withstand varying load conditions and offer strong wear, slip and tear resistance, which in turn is leading to an increase in the demand for composite automotive seat belt fabrics. Generally, automotive seat belts are provided with metal bayonets. While driving, the length of the seat belt needs to be adjusted every time. This leads to sliding wear with the bayonet, which cause internal thread breakage and surface fuzzing and in turn affects the service life and performance of the automotive seat belt fabrics. This makes it essential to often check and replace seat belts during use, which in turn drives the automotive seat belt fabric market.

Automotive Seat Belt Fabric Market: Segmentation

On the basis of fabric type, the global automotive seat belt fabric market has been segmented into,

Polyester

Nylon

Composites and Other fabric

On the basis of seat belt type, the global automotive seat belt fabric market has been segmented into,

Two-Point Belt

Three-Point Belt

Four-Point Belt and Above

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive seat belt fabric market has been segmented into,

Passenger car

Light commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Automotive Seat Belt Fabric Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of production and consumption, the global automotive seat belt fabric market is dominated by China. According to OICA, automotive production in China was pegged at around 28.1 Mn unit, i.e. around 29.4% of the global production, in 2016 and it is expected to witness a 3.4% CAGR over the forecast period. With such significant growth in automotive production, the demand for automotive seat belt fabrics is expected to increase steadily over the forecast period. Moreover, the availability of raw materials and the low raw material and processing cost, coupled with the strong manufacturing base in the country, provide impetus for the growth of the China automotive seat belt fabric market.

North America, followed by Europe, is also a major market in the global automotive seat belt fabric market. The markets in Europe and North America are expected to witness steady growth in demand, owing to the rising vehicle production in these regions.

Automotive Seat Belt Fabric Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global automotive seat belt fabric market include,