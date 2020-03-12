Dextrose Injection Market Competitive Market Share, Market by Region, Product & Application, Forecast

Dextrose is also called as glucose as they are chemically identical. It plays a vital role in providing energy to body cells. Dextrose Injection is a non-pyrogenic and sterile solution for caloric supply and fluid replenishment by a single dose. Route of administration of dextrose injection is intravenous i.e. into the vein. Dosage of dextrose injection depends upon weight, age, and clinical condition of the patient. Dextrose 5% in water is injected into the vein to replace lost fluids and also provide carbohydrates to the body. Dextrose 5% in water is also used to treat hypoglycemia (low blood sugar), insulin shock and dehydration (fluid loss). Dextrose is a carbohydrate which is a part of nutrition. Dextrose solution along with amino acids and fats provide nutrition the body. This is called as total parental nutrition. Hyperkalemia is a condition in which potassium levels are high. Dextrose solution (50%) is administered to person suffering from hyperkalemia.

Dextrose Injection Market Key Players-

Key players operating in the global dextrose injection market include Pfizer Inc., Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc., Shangai Haixin group Co. Ltd., Seqirus GmbH, Baxter International Inc., Shandong Qidu Pharmaceutical, Sanctus drugs and pharmaceuticals Pvt., Hospira Inc., B Braun Medical Ltd., Aurobindo Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and SteriMAx Inc.

Dextrose Injection Market drivers-

Major driver for growth of the dextrose injection market is the robust pipeline of drugs in clinical trials. For instance, in 2017, Tri service general hospital completed its 5% Dextrose injection phase 1 clinical trials. 5% dextrose injection is used to treat ulnar neuropathy (peripheral entrapment neuropathy) at elbow. Since 2017, Tri service general hospital reported to have 10% dextrose injection in phase 2 clinical trials. 10% dextrose injection is used to treat Carpal tunnel syndrome. Carpal tunnel syndrome causes pain, numbness, and tingling in the hands. It occurs when the media nerve is squeezed or compressed as it travels through the wrist.

Increasing number of launches pertaining to novel dextrose injection products by key players in the market is expected to drive market growth. For instance in 2018, SteriMAx Inc., engaged in production, development, marketing and distribution of essential hospital and retail pharmacy products, launched new drug Bupivacaine Hydrochloride in 8.25% dextrose injection indicated for spinal anesthesia. It is a subarachnoid injection (spinal block).

Dextrose Injection Market Regional Analysis-

North America dextrose injection market is expected to hold a dominant position in the global market due to the presence of key players and robust pipeline of products in the region. For instance in 2016, Chisel Peak Medical Clinic, completed phase 2 clinical trials of its 20% dextrose injection indicated for treatment of temporomandibular dysfunction. Temporomandibular dysfunction is a type of temporomandibular disorder that causes pain in jaw joint and also in the muscles that control the jaw movement. Increasing number of launches pertaining to novel dextrose injection products is expected to fuel regional market growth. For instance, in 2016, Baxter International Inc. launched ready to use version of vancomycin injection. Vancomycin injection treats infections caused by strains of methicillin-resistant staphylococci.

Asia Pacific dextrose injection market is expected to witness significant growth due to various sports initiatives taken by the government. India has various schemes for sports such as ‘Khelo India’, National Sports Development Fund Scheme for promotion of sports among individuals suffering from disabilities. According to Khelo India Program, 1000 students will be selected annually and will be offered a sponsorship of 5 lakhs for 8 years. Such huge participation in sports is expected to boost the growth of global dextrose injection market. Athletes use Dextrose injection to treat a variety of ligament, muscle, tendon, and joint pains. Approval of new drugs is expected to fuel growth of dextrose injection market in Asia Pacific. For instance, in 2016, Aurobindo Pharmaceuticals Ltd. received U.S. FDA approval for Levofloxacin Injection in dextrose injection, which is indicated for treatment of bacterial infection in adults.

