Diabetes Drugs Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2024

Global Diabetes Drugs Market

Diabetes is a condition that keeps your body from making enough insulin. Insulin is a hormone that’s made by an organ called the pancreas. When the body doesn’t make enough insulin, sugar builds up in the blood instead of moving to cells and being used for energy. This causes blood sugar to be high. If blood sugar stays high for a long time, it can cause serious health problems – including blindness, kidney damage, heart disease and stroke. That’s why it’s important to take medicine that helps lower blood sugar levels. Diabetes can be managed so you can live a normal, healthy life.

All diabetes drugs work to lower the levels of sugar in the blood. There are two basic types of diabetes drugs: pills by mouth and shots injected into the skin. More than one drug is often needed to manage diabetes. Some people try different pills, take more than one pill, or take a pill along with shots.

As World overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, coupled with diabetes drug industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more companies will enter into the diabetes drug industry, the current demand for diabetes drug product is relatively high; comparing to the ordinary diabetes drug products selling on the market. Diabetes drug’s price remains in the same level as compared with the past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the diabetes drug industry, the market still have large potential.

According to this study, over the next five years the Diabetes Drugs market will register a 5.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 77900 million by 2024, from US$ 57000 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Diabetes Drugs business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Diabetes Drugs market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by product type:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Sulphonylureas

Biguanides

Meglitinides

Thiazolidinediones

Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors

DPP-4 Inhibitors

SGLT-2 Inhibitors

Segmentation by application:

Application I

Application II

Market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Sanofi

Novo Nordisk

MSD

Astrazeneca

Takeda

Novartis

North China Pharmaceutical Group Corporation

Huadong Medicine

Dongbao Pharmaceutical

Hisun Pharmacy

KELUN

Ginwa

Tianan Pharmaceutical

Jumpcan Pharmacy

Guangzhou Baiyun Mountain

SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL

Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals

Gan & Lee

Taloph

This report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

