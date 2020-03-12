Disruptive Behavior Disorder (DBD) Medication Market to Exhibit Skyrocketing Expansion During 2018-2026

Disruptive behavior disorder comprises a group of disorders including oppositional defiant disorder, conduct disorder, and intermittent explosive disorder. It usually affects young people below 18 years of age. Children/teenagers suffering from this disorder are unable to regulate her/his emotions and behaviors, act defiant, and are in conflict with other peers in surrounding thereby facing low quality of life at home, school, or both. Various causes of DBD include child abuse or neglect, a traumatic life experience, such as sexual abuse or violence, and a family history of DBDs. DBDs can be treated with variety of option, initiated with psychological therapy. Under psychological therapy, counselling and guidance is provided either to parent or child alone, or family together, to improve response to incidence of DBDs. Medication treatment is preferred either in combination with psychological treatment or started when psychological therapy proves to be insufficient.

Disruptive Behavior Disorder Medication Market – Market Dynamics

Major factors responsible for growth of the disruptive behavior disorder medication market are rising burden of the disruptive behavior disorders worldwide, increasing awareness amongst parent about this disorder, and improvement of psychotic and medication treatment. According to a study published in the journal BMJ Open (Matthew D Burkey et al) in 2015, oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) and conduct disorder (CD) had an estimated worldwide prevalence of 3.3% and 3.2%, respectively. World Health Organization in its 2016 factsheet stated that globally, 7.4 % of disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) are caused by disorders in mental and behavioral disorders category.

Disruptive Behavior Disorder Medication Market – Regional Insights

On the basis of geography, disruptive behavior disorder medication market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to be the leading region in the disruptive behavior disorder medication market during forecast period. According to statistics given by Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality in 2016, 3 out of every 100 children in the U.S. are affected by disruptive behavior disorder, it affects more number of boys than girls and is common among children aged 12 years and older. ‘Speak Up for Kids’ campaign is an education and outreach initiatives by Child Mind Institute (U.S. based non-profit organization), through which awareness about mental health issues and needed information is provided to families, educators, the media, and policymakers. Various medical centers and hospitals such as Arkansas Valley Behavioral Health System have established dedicated resources for treatment of disruptive behavior disorder.

Disruptive Behavior Disorder Medication Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players present in the disruptive behavior disorder medication market are Promius Pharma LLC, Shire PLC, Johnson and Johnson, Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Lupin Ltd., and Eli Lilly and Company.

Disruptive Behavior Disorder Medication Market – Market Taxonomy

On the basis of disease type, the global disruptive behavior disorder medication market is segmented into: Oppositional Defiant Disorder, Conduct Disorder, Intermittent Explosive Disorder

On the basis of drug class, the global disruptive behavior disorder medication market is segmented into: Stimulant, Antipsychotics, Alpha Agonist, Anticonvulsant, Others

On the basis of drug class, the global disruptive behavior disorder medication market is segmented into: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

On the basis of geography, the disruptive behavior disorder medication market is segmented into: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa

