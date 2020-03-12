DRIVERLESS CAR SOFTWARE MARKET: GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS AND OPPORTUNITY AND FORECAST 2019 TO 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Driverless Car Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

In today’s world, rise in technological advancements in automobile industry is resulting into development of self-driving cars also known as autonomous cars which are capable of sensing its surroundings and obstacles while driving on road and navigating without any human interaction. Driverless car software is pre-installed control systems in the car which can analyse the data collected by sensors installed in a car to distinguish between different cars and other vehicles on the road. This software helps to decide a path to the destination. This software is computed with variety of techniques such as GPS, radar, odometry and LiDAR to detect their surroundings.

Factors such as technological advancements and continuous research and development in automobile industry and government support are the primary factors driving the growth of driverless car software market. Moreover, increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and reduction in the fuel consumption in self-driving cars is also resulting into the growth of driverless car software market.

This report focuses on the global Driverless Car Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Driverless Car Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Google

BlackBerry

Nvidia

Baidu

Apple

Intel

NuTonomy

Bosch

FiveAI

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Semi-Autonomous

Fully Autonomous

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

