DRIVERLESS CAR SOFTWARE MARKET: GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS AND OPPORTUNITY AND FORECAST 2019 TO 2024
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Driverless Car Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.
This report provides in depth study of “Driverless Car Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Driverless Car Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
In today’s world, rise in technological advancements in automobile industry is resulting into development of self-driving cars also known as autonomous cars which are capable of sensing its surroundings and obstacles while driving on road and navigating without any human interaction. Driverless car software is pre-installed control systems in the car which can analyse the data collected by sensors installed in a car to distinguish between different cars and other vehicles on the road. This software helps to decide a path to the destination. This software is computed with variety of techniques such as GPS, radar, odometry and LiDAR to detect their surroundings.
Factors such as technological advancements and continuous research and development in automobile industry and government support are the primary factors driving the growth of driverless car software market. Moreover, increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and reduction in the fuel consumption in self-driving cars is also resulting into the growth of driverless car software market.
This report focuses on the global Driverless Car Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Driverless Car Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Google
BlackBerry
Nvidia
Baidu
Apple
Intel
NuTonomy
Bosch
FiveAI
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3663708-global-driverless-car-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Semi-Autonomous
Fully Autonomous
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial Vehicle
Passenger Vehicle
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3663708-global-driverless-car-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Driverless Car Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Semi-Autonomous
1.4.3 Fully Autonomous
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Driverless Car Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Commercial Vehicle
1.5.3 Passenger Vehicle
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Driverless Car Software Market Size
2.2 Driverless Car Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Driverless Car Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Driverless Car Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Google
12.1.1 Google Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Driverless Car Software Introduction
12.1.4 Google Revenue in Driverless Car Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Google Recent Development
12.2 BlackBerry
12.2.1 BlackBerry Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Driverless Car Software Introduction
12.2.4 BlackBerry Revenue in Driverless Car Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 BlackBerry Recent Development
12.3 Nvidia
12.3.1 Nvidia Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Driverless Car Software Introduction
12.3.4 Nvidia Revenue in Driverless Car Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Nvidia Recent Development
12.4 Baidu
12.4.1 Baidu Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Driverless Car Software Introduction
12.4.4 Baidu Revenue in Driverless Car Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Baidu Recent Development
12.5 Apple
12.5.1 Apple Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Driverless Car Software Introduction
12.5.4 Apple Revenue in Driverless Car Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Apple Recent Development
12.6 Intel
12.6.1 Intel Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Driverless Car Software Introduction
12.6.4 Intel Revenue in Driverless Car Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Intel Recent Development
12.7 NuTonomy
12.7.1 NuTonomy Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Driverless Car Software Introduction
12.7.4 NuTonomy Revenue in Driverless Car Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 NuTonomy Recent Development
12.8 Bosch
12.8.1 Bosch Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Driverless Car Software Introduction
12.8.4 Bosch Revenue in Driverless Car Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Bosch Recent Development
12.9 FiveAI
12.9.1 FiveAI Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Driverless Car Software Introduction
12.9.4 FiveAI Revenue in Driverless Car Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 FiveAI Recent Development
Buy NOW @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3663708
Continued….
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra