Assistive devices and technologies minimize individual’s dependence on others and helps improve quality of life. Devices such as wheelchairs, visual aids, hearings aids, and specialized computer software and hardware system aids in enhancing hearing, vision, mobility, or communication of the elderly and disabled people. According to an article published in the Assistive Technology Blog (ATB) in September 2016, there are approximately 7.7 million new cases of dementia reported each year. The number of people suffering from dementia is expected to increase to 135.5 million by 2050. Devices such as clocks and reminders, fall detectors, activity monitors, intercom, and computer aids assist patients suffering from dementia.

The global elderly and disabled assistive devices market was valued at US$ 14,109.1 million in 2015 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period (2016 – 2024).

Market Dynamics:

Aging upturns the dependency on others or assistive devices, for daily activities and living quality life. According to a report published in March 2016 by the U.S. Census Bureau, the share of world population aged 65 years and above is projected to increase from 8.5% in 2015 to 12% by 2030 and further increase to 16.7% by 2050. The report also states that the population in Asia and Latin America are rapidly aging. Japan is touted to be the oldest major country worldwide, with 26.6% of its population being aged 65 years and above in 2015. Therefore, demand for elderly assist devices such as hearing aids, reading aids and locomotive equipment (wheelchair, cranes and crutches) is projected to be high in Asia and Latin America during the forecast period (2016–2024).

The elderly and disabled assistive devices market, is witnessing intense competition especially from regional players as they offer products at a much cheaper rate. In order to overcome this challenge, market players are projected to focus on strengthening their distribution network and promote sales through strategic collaboration with distributors, hospitals, retailers and direct-to-consumers.

Increasing aging population supporting growth of the elderly and disabled assistive devices market:

Regional players are intensifying the competition in the global elderly and disabled assistive devices market:

The global elderly and disabled assistive devices market is extensively competitive attributed mainly to the entry of regional players offering low-cost products. This is influencing leading players such as Sonova Holding AG to increase their global presence through organic and inorganic strategies. Sonova Holding AG acquired AudioNova in September 2016, a Netherlands-based hearing aid manufacturer. This acquisition helped Sonova to strengthen its presence in Europe, by doubling the existing number of retails stores. Sonova Holding AG is implementing a vertically integrated business model by offering customized solutions to individual customers by expanding the number of retail stores. Similarly, other market leaders are anticipated to cement their distribution channels to capitalize on the global elderly and disabled assistive devices market potential.

Market Taxonomy:

This report segments the global elderly and disabled assistive devices market on the basis of end user, device type and geography. The elderly and disabled assistive devices market is classified on the basis of end-use into hospitals, home care settings, and others. On the basis of device type, the market is segmented into medical mobility aids and ambulatory devices, medical furniture and bathroom safety products, hearing aids, and vision and reading aids. For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the is analyzed across key geographical regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and Middle East. Each of these regions is analyzed based on the market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

