Electric Motor Market by Type, Application, Element, & by Region Global Trends and Forecast to 2022

The electric motor market is expected to grow at a considerable rate in the years to come. Owing to rapid technological advancements in the last few years, the current electric market gains traction. Electric motors are incorporated in industrial fans; compressors; pumps; lathe machines; machine tools; domestic appliances; heating, ventilating, and air conditioning applications; disk drives; power tools; electric cars; and automated robots.

Rise in awareness of green vehicles and increase in government initiatives to reduce carbon emissions contribute to the growth of the electric motor market. Thus, market players launch various electric cars to cater to the increase in customer demands. For example, Tesla launched Model S, Model 3, and others in North America, and is expected to introduce its next electric car in the European market. Siemens AG launched eco-friendly and energy-efficient electric motor such as products under SIMOTICS portfolio. Key companies profiled in the report are Ametek Incorporation, Siemens AG, Baldor Electric Incorporation, Allied Motion Technologies Inc., ARC Systems Incorporation, Asmo Corporation Limited, Brook Crompton UK Limited, Franklin Electric Cooperative Incorporation, Rockwell Automation Incorporation, and Johnson Electric Holdings Limited.

The global electric motor market is segmented based on motor type, output power, voltage range, application, speed, and geography. By type, the market is categorized as AC, DC, and hermetic motors. AC motors are further bifurcated into synchronous and induction motors, whereas DC motors into brushed and brushless DC motors. Based on application, the global electric motor market is classified into industrial machinery; motor vehicles (automobiles); heating, ventilating, and cooling (HVAC) equipment, household appliances; aerospace & transportation; and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging trends along with dynamics in the The report provides an overview of the trends, structure, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the electric motor market.

Porters Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers & suppliers, and provides insights on the competitive structure of the market to develop effective strategies in the global electric motor market.

The current and future trends are provided to enhance the potential in electric motor market.

Value chain analysis provides a systematic study of the key intermediaries involved, which helps stakeholders to formulate appropriate strategies.

Electric Motor Market Key Segments:

By type: Alternate Current (AC) Motor, Synchronous AC Motor, Induction AC Motor, Direct Current (DC) Motor, Brushed DC Motor, Brushless DC Motor, Hermetic Motor.

By output power: Integral Horsepower (IHP), Fractional Horsepower (FHP).

By voltage range: 9V & below, 10V-20V, 21V-60V, 60V and above.

By application: Industrial Machinery, Motor Vehicle, HVAC Equipment, Aerospace & Transportation, Household Appliances, Other Commercial Applications.

By speed: Low speed (less than 1,000 rpm), Medium speed (1,001 to 25,000 rpm), High speed (25,001 to 75,000 rpm), Ultra-high speed (greater than 75,001 rpm)

By Geography: U.S., Canada, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Spain, Romania, China, Japan, India, Lamea, Latin America, Middle East, Africa.

