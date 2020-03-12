Electrical Wires Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 20253

This report focuses on the Electrical Wires in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

First of all, the increasing demand for power, light and communication has kept demand high for wire and cable. Second, building wires will remain the biggest market and will followed by fiber optic wire and power. Talking about the power sector, copper holds high significance in terms of usage and consumption in this sector. The world average per capita copper consumption is around 2.7 kg. Electrical sector is the largest user of copper in India. Since copper and its alloy components play a vital role in electricity generation, distribution and utilisation, 12-15% per annum demand growth in this sector is possible, if good quality is assured. In the following year，Asia Pacific market is expected to grow through the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Electrical Wires is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Leoni

Judd Wire

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Furukawa Electric industries

General Cable Corporation

Belden

Cords Cable Industries Limited

Finolex Cables

Torrent Cables

Enfield Cables

Hitachi Cable

Marlin Wire

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wires

House Wire

Electronic Wire

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Power Transmission

Telecom

Building Wiring

