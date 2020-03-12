ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORDS (EHR) GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, TOP KEY PLAYERS AND FORECAST TO 2025
This report studies the global Electronic Health Records (EHR) market, analyzes and researches the Electronic Health Records (EHR) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Drchrono
ADP AdvancedMD
Greenway
HealthFusion
iPatientCare
Kareo
PracticeFusion
Siemens Healthcare
Epic Systems
GE Healthcare
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
Cerner
eClinicalWorks
CPSI
Amazing Charts
Sage Software Healthcare
MEDITECH
eMDs
NextGen Healthcare
Athenahealth
MaineHealth
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Individual Health Records
Family Health Records
Community Health Records
Market segment by Application, Electronic Health Records (EHR) can be split into
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
