Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation – Global QYResearch

Energy efficient lamps are sources of artificial light that employ advanced technology to reduce the amount of electricity used to generate light, relative to traditional filament-burning light bulbs. The global Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Philips Lighting

Osram

GE Lighting

Acuity Brands

Cooper Lighting

Havells

Panasonic Lighting

… Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Fluorescent Lamps

CFLs

LED Lamps

HID (High Intensity Discharge) Lamps

Others Segment by Application

Commercial Sector

Industrial Sector

Residential Sector

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts

1.2 Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Fluorescent Lamps

1.2.3 CFLs

1.2.4 LED Lamps

1.2.5 HID (High Intensity Discharge) Lamps

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Segment by Application

1.3.1 Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Commercial Sector

1.3.3 Industrial Sector

1.3.4 Residential Sector

1.4 Global Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Market Size

1.5.1 Global Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Production

3.4.1 North America Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Production

3.5.1 Europe Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Business

7.1 Philips Lighting

7.1.1 Philips Lighting Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Philips Lighting Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Osram

7.2.1 Osram Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Osram Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 GE Lighting

7.3.1 GE Lighting Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 GE Lighting Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Acuity Brands

7.4.1 Acuity Brands Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Acuity Brands Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Cooper Lighting

7.5.1 Cooper Lighting Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Cooper Lighting Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Havells

7.6.1 Havells Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Havells Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Panasonic Lighting

7.7.1 Panasonic Lighting Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Panasonic Lighting Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts

8.4 Energy Efficient Lamps and Ballasts Industrial Chain Analysis

