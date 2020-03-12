Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

The engineering services outsourcing business was primarily aggregated under the Information Technology (IT) or the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) market by product type and applications/end industries.

The aerospace ESO segment is projected to be the fastest-growing over the forecast period.

The global Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

EPAM Systems

GlobalLogic

Infosys Limited

Technologies Limited

Luxoft

QuEST Global Services

Tech Mahindra Limited

Wipro Limited

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Drafting and 3D Modeling

Engineering Analysis

Product Design and Testing

Design Automation

Control Engineering

Manufacturing Engineering

Embedded Systems

Plant Design/Process Engineering

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aerospace

Automotive

Construction

Semiconductor

Pharmaceutical

Telecom

