Erythromycin Market Strategies and Forecasts, Overview And Companies By 2026

Erythromycin is an antibiotic, which is used to treat certain kind of bacterial infections. Erythromycin topical preparations are largely used on the skin to help control acne. The antibiotic is also used in combination with other medicines and are applied topically or taken orally for treating the infections. The common side effects of erythromycin include nausea, loss of appetite, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. Erythromycin prevents bacterial cells from growing and multiplying by interfering with their ability to make proteins, while not affecting human cells. It is widely used to treat chest infections such as pneumonia, skin problems such as acne and rosacea, dental abscesses, and sexually transmitted infections.

Ask For Sample Copy at https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1780

Erythromycin Market Dynamics

Pharmaceutical manufacturers are focused on increasing access to affordable medications to provide novel options for patients and pharmacists, thereby addressing the limited availability of erythromycin tablets, which in turn is expected to augment market growth. For instance, in March, 2018, Amneal Pharmaceuticals received FDA approval for Erythromycin Tablets USP, 250 mg and 500 mg strengths. The erythromycin product is a therapeutic equivalent for the reference listed drug (RLD) erythromycin tablets from Arbor Pharmaceuticals and is the only other immediate release oral tablet available. Moreover, in September 2016, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. launched Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate for oral suspension 200mg/5mL indicated as a treatment for various infections including upper and lower respiratory, skin and soft tissue, genitourinary, Legionnaires disease, pertussis, and others.

Rising prevalence of various infectious diseases including respiratory tract infections is a major factor expected to augment growth of the erythromycin market size in the near future. According to the study by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, 2015, an estimated 2.74 million deaths were recorded due to lower respiratory tract infections (LRIs) and 103.0 million disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs) globally. This is expected to increase adoption of antibiotics.

Signs of allergic reaction to erythromycin such as swelling of the mouth, face, lips, tongue, or throat and increasing availability of alternatives such as azithromycin are factors hindering growth of the global erythromycin market. Furthermore, pregnant women are warned from using these antibiotic pills as the researchers from Great Ormond Street Hospital and University College London, 2015, stated that erythromycin pills are linked with higher risks of epilepsy and cerebral palsy in the newborn babies.

Erythromycin Market – Regional Dynamics

Regional segmentation of the global erythromycin market by Coherent Market Insights comprises North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America erythromycin market is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to rising number of regulatory approvals of drugs by regulatory agencies to address the unmet medical needs of the patients and increasing prevalence of skin and soft tissue infections. For instance, in November, 2016, Rising Pharmaceuticals, Inc.—a subsidiary of Aceto Corporation—launched Erythromycin and Benzoyl Peroxide Topical Gel USP, 3-5% an FDA-approved generic version of Valeant International’s Benzamycin Gel, 3-5%. According to the Division of Infectious Diseases, Los Angeles BioMedical Research Center, 2015, skin and soft tissue infections (SSTIs) are a common reason to seek medical care in the U.S. as they can lead to complications with significant morbidity, including hospitalization, surgical procedures, or death.

Browse Full Report at https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/ongoing-insight/erythromycin-market-1780

Erythromycin Market- Competitive Analysis

Manufactures are focused on development, manufacturing, and marketing of multisource and branded pharmaceuticals, thereby augmenting the market growth. For instance, in July 2017, Teligent, Inc., a generic pharmaceutical company, received approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Erythromycin Topical Gel USP, 2%. Furthermore, in 2010, Akorn, Inc. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the company’s Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) supplement for Erythromycin Ophthalmic Ointment USP 3.5 g.

Key players operating in the global erythromycin market include Ani Pharmaceuticals, Akorn, Inc., Aceto Corporation, Genesis Pharmaceuticals, Teligent, Inc., Abbvie, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi-Aventis, and Allergan, Plc.

Also, Coherent Market Insights has a proprietary database of pipeline biologics and biosimilars, called PHASE-XS. This database provides analytical data in addition to the clinical information of ongoing trials for biologics and biosimilars. An amalgamation of more than 30 parameters, PHASE-XS helps biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to analyze the market trend, competition, and market potential. For more information or to access this database, kindly click on the below link or contact at [email protected]

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/phase-xs/

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.