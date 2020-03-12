Europe Electric Vehicle Chargers Market to See USD $2,756.4 million Worth by 2023: Growth Factors & Trends

The Europe electric vehicle chargers market was valued at $477.2 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $2,756.4 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2017 to 2023. Electric vehicle chargers supply electric energy to the battery of an electric vehicle. The European market is expected to witness significant growth rate, owing to surge in awareness and ongoing efforts towards creation of green environment across the developed and developing countries.

The Netherlands electric vehicle chargers market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increase in government expenditure to build smart cities and high investments on building electrical vehicle infrastructure.

Government regulations to limit environment pollution, high rate of market penetration of electric vehicles, and government policies such as subsidizes and tax rebates on the adoption of electric vehicles drive the market growth.

The Europe electric vehicle chargers market is segmented based on vehicle type, charging type, end user, and country. The vehicle type covered in the study includes battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and hybrid electric vehicles. Based on charging type, the market is classified into on-board chargers and off-board chargers. Based on end user, it is bifurcated into residential and commercial. The report covers the detailed analysis of the various European countries including UK, Germany, France, Italy, Norway, Netherlands, Scandinavia, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Czech, Slovakia, and rest of Europe.

The key players profiled in the report are ABB Ltd., Chroma Ate Inc. (Chroma), Innogy SE, KEBA AG, Mennekes Elektrotechnik GmbH & Co. KG, POD Point Ltd., Chargemaster PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaffner Holding AG, Silicon Laboratories, Inc., and Siemens AG. The report presents analysis on the key strategies adopted by these players and the detailed analysis of the current trends, upcoming opportunities, and restraints of the Europe electric vehicle chargers market.

Europe Electric Vehicle Chargers Market Key Segments:

By Vehicle Type: Battery Electric Vehicles, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles.

By Charging Type: On-board Chargers, Off-board Chargers

By End User: Residential, Commercial

By Geography: U.S., Canada, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Spain, Romania, China, Japan, India, Lamea, Latin America, Middle East, Africa.

