Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2023

With continuous innovations in technological aspects, family entertainment centres are offering a diversified range of gaming options for their customers. New technologies such as virtual reality gaming, 3D technology, etc. are trending and consumers are preferring modern ways of entertainment over traditional entertainment options.

Rising income among families is the prime factor leading to the increase in the expenditure capabilities on entertainment and leisure activities.

New entertainment technologies implemented in the family entertainment centers such as virtual reality gaming, 3D technology, etc. are trending and consumers prefer modern ways of entertainment over traditional entertainment options.

Eastern and Western Europe follows the MEA region in case of the revenue generation. United States and Latin America are expected to show higher growth rate in terms of revenue generation. APEJ and Japan are expected to grow at highest CAGR owing to changing lifestyles and rising disposable income.

The key players covered in this study

Dave & Buster’s

CEC Entertainment

Main Event Entertainment

Legoland Discovery Center

Scene 75 Entertainment Centers

Gatti’s Pizza

Bowlmor AMF

Nickelodeon Universe

Lucky Strike

Smaash Entertainment

Amoeba Services

Funcity

Time Zone Entertainment

Tenpin

Kidzania

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Toy Town

Walt Disney

Market analysis by product type

Arcade Studios

VR gaming zones

Sports arcades

Market analysis by market

Families with Children (0-9)

Families with Children (9-12)

Teenagers (12-18)

Young Adults (18-24)

Adults (24+)

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

