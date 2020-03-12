Ferro Chrome Market 2019 Business Development Hacking Strategies by Predominant Players: Glencore-Merafe, Eurasian Resources Group, Samancor Chrome

Global Ferro Chrome Market report analyzes the current trends, through the historical data of various segments and obstacles faced with the competitors of the industry. This Ferro Chrome report was prepared to analyze the results and outcomes of the industry over the forecast period to 2025.

Glencore-Merafe, Eurasian Resources Group, Samancor Chrome, Hernic Ferrochrome, IFM, FACOR, Mintal Group, Tata Steel, IMFA, Shanxi Jiang County Minmetal, Jilin Ferro Alloys, Ehui Group, Outokumpu

The global production of Ferro Chrome increased to 12136 K MT in 2016 from 9512 K MT in 2011 with CAGR of 4.99%. In consumption market, the China is also the largest areas of Ferro Chrome consumption with CAGR 8.03% from 2011 to 2016. In 2015, the Asia (Ex China and India) and Europe are in the second and third position and the consumption volume of Ferro Chrome reached 2368 K MT and 1944 K MT. In 2015, China occupied 54.86%, Europe occupied 16.93% and the Asia (Ex China and India) occupied 18.33%. The three regions are the main Ferro Chrome consumption regions.

Global Ferro Chrome market size will increase to 13300 Million US$ by 2025, from 11800 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period. The segmentations divide the essential Ferro Chrome sub-industries that form the market.

High Carboon Type

Low Carbon Type

Stainless Steel

Engineering & alloy steel

Other Steels

