Food Service Equipment Market – Need for Sustainable Storage of Consumables to Propel Market

The global market for food service equipment, especially when it comes to commercial refrigeration, has come a long way in terms of products available and the technologies powering the variety of products in the global market. The increased use of packaged and ready-to-cook products in the food sector across the globe, rising global demand for fast food varieties, and the vast surge in the number of hotels, fine-dine restaurants, as well as fast food joints across the globe have necessitated the use of commercial refrigerators to keep finished items or raw materials fresh for longer durations.

The improved infrastructure of the electricity sector in a number of emerging economies has also encouraged the increased uptake of commercial refrigerators. However, the high costs of these products and complexities associated with their usage could hamper the growth prospects of the global food service commercial refrigeration equipment market.

According to the report, the global food service equipment (commercial refrigeration) market will exhibit an impressive 4.8% CAGR over the period between 2014 and 2020, rising to a promising revenue opportunity by 2020 from a valuation of US$31,544 mn in 2013.

The report segments the market based on criteria such as product type and geography. Based on product type, the market has been segmented into refrigerated vending machines, glass door merchandisers (GDMs), beverage dispensers, ice cream machines, commercial fridges/freezers, ice cream cabinets, ice machines, walk-ins, and blast freezers. Of these, the segment of walk-in refrigerators accounted for the dominant share of revenue in the global market at the beginning of the report’s forecast period, thanks to the vast rise in the numbers of fine-dine restaurants and hotels in emerging as well as developed economies across the globe. The segment is also expected to account for the dominant share in the overall market over the report’s forecast period.

Owing to rising disposable incomes and the easy availability of products developed by local, regional, as well as international brands, the demand for ice cream cabinets has also witnessed a major uptick in the recent years, especially in emerging economies across regions such as Asia Pacific. The demand for glass door merchandisers, beverage dispensers, and ice machines has also massively increased due to the flourishing quick food service industry in emerging economies over the years.

From a geographical standpoint, the report segments the global food service equipment market on regional markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, and Middle East and Africa. Of these, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at an impressive pace in the next few years, thanks to the rising disposable incomes, increased consumption of outside food, and a thriving hospitality industry.

The market in North America, grabbing the dominant share of revenue in the market at the start of the report’s forecast period, is likely to continue to retain it’s leading position in the overall market. The well-established hospitality sector in the region and the high adoption rate for advanced technology products in the food service sector will continue to drive the regional market further.

Some of the leading companies operating in the global food service equipment market are Meiko, Ali Group, Duke Manufacturing Co. Inc., Manitowoc Company Inc., Hoshizaki Electric Co., Ltd., Libbey Inc., Dover Corporation, Middleby Corporation, Electrolux AB, Rational AG, Hobart Corporation, Vollrath Co., Tupperware Brands Corporation, and Fujimak Corporation.