Frequency Counter Market 2018-2028: Overview, Segmentation, Top Key Companies, Value Chain, Market Size and Trends

Global Frequency Counter Market Introduction

Frequency Counter is an electronic device to measure the number of cycles/oscillations per second or the pulses per second in a periodic electric signal. The basic mechanism by which frequency counter operates includes a counter to record the periodic events in a particular set of time. It helps of record an event which repeats itself in stable time intervals. Frequency counter is known by alternate names such as timer and analyzer amongst others. Frequency counters are used to measure various parameters including frequency, period, time interval, pulse and width. With the advent of technology, there has been a greater need for the precision and calibration devices which has created upsurge in demand for frequency counters. The frequency counter is installed with timer signal and along with microcontroller measure the frequency of the signal. Various types of frequency counters to record frequency of different waves such as sin, square amongst others are deployed for numerous applications.

Global Frequency Counter Market Dynamics

Global Frequency Counter Market Drivers

With the rapid digitalization and the trend of industries moving towards Industry 4.0, there has been a greater need for such devices for data analysis and monitoring. The continuous development of the LTE Technology and steps towards improvement of telecommunication including speed, data terminals amongst others are the various other factors driving the demand for frequency counters. The increasing investments for the development of autonomous vehicle is also anticipated to create significant opportunities for frequency counters in the latter half of the forecast period.

Global Frequency Counter Market Restraints

The global Frequency Counter market has faced some challenges which includes use of substitutes and advanced devices for measuring various parameters. Another major challenge faced by the global frequency counter market is the high cost for advanced precision.

Global Frequency Counter Market Trends

The global frequency counter market has witnessed manufacturers laying significant focus on the development of high precision and accuracy based frequency counters with 12 digits display which can detect even minor frequency changes.

Global Frequency Counter Market Segmentation

The global Frequency Counter market can be segmented on the basis of product type, frequency range, application and region.

On the basis of product type, the global frequency counter market can be segmented as:

Handheld frequency counter

Bench top frequency counter

On the basis of frequency range, the global frequency counter market can be segmented as:

Low frequency counter (<800 MHz)

Medium frequency counter (1-3 GHz)

High frequency counter (>3 GHz)

Ultra high frequency counter

On the basis of application, the global frequency counter market can be segmented as:

Telecommunication

Aerospace

Defense

Others

On the basis of type, the global frequency counters market can be segmented as:

Direct

Reciprocal

Global Frequency Counter Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global Frequency Counter market are:

Fluke Corporation

B&K Precision Corporation

Electro-Meters

Keysight Technologies

National Instruments

Rohde & Schwarz

Shijiazhuang Suin Instruments Co., Ltd.

HAMEG Instruments GmbH

Crompton Instruments

Tyco Electronics Corporation

Berkeley Nucleonics Corp

OMRON Corporation

Schneider Electric

Yokogawa Electric

Stanford Research Systems

Global Frequency Counter Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of regional perspective, the global frequency counter market is projected to be dominated by North America region. The U.S. is anticipated to witness noteworthy demand for frequency counter owing to the rapid technological advancements in the country driving the need for high precision testing equipment. Europe is also anticipated to represent a noteworthy share in the global frequency counter market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness relatively higher growth in the global frequency counter market owing to the rapid industrialization in the region. China is anticipated to represent noteworthy share in the global frequency counter market. Japan is also anticipated to witness significant demand for frequency counters over the forecast period. Other regions such as Middle East and Africa and Latin America are anticipated to witness moderate rise in demand for frequency counters market.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

