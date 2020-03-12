Global AC Compressor Valve Market to Witness Increased Revenue Growth Owing to Rapid Increase in Demand

AC Compressor Valve Market: Definition and Introduction

An AC Compressor Valve is a device that helps control the refrigerant flow by the compressor in an air conditioning control system. The compressor in an air conditioning unit drives the flow of refrigerant through the entire system. The compressor archives this function by increasing the pressure of the refrigerant. A piston squeezes a comparatively larger volume of the refrigerant into a limited and increasingly smaller space. This action takes place inside of cylinder of the compressor. An AC compressor valve prevents the entry or exit of the refrigerant from the cylinder during the compression cycle via the inlet (through the suction valve) and via the outlet (through the discharge valve). The AC Compressor Valve is a critical component of the air conditioning systems, given that it maintains the pressure balance inside the cylinder and enables smooth functioning of the compressor and consequent uniform flow of the refrigerant. The AC Compressor Valve deals with elevated pressure levels on a continuing basis and needs to be properly maintained and serviced to keep it working in optimal conditions. The constant high pressure operation may at times result in the AC compressor valve getting damaged or clogged, either at the suction side or the discharge side, leading to less than acceptable performance from the air conditioning system.

Considering these aspects of the AC Compressor Valve, the study of the trends and forecasts of the AC Compressor Valve market becomes an important read.

AC Compressor Valve Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the AC Compressor Valve market can be segmented as,

Disc AC Compressor Valve

Ring AC Compressor Valve

Plate AC Compressor Valve

Reed AC Compressor Valve

On the basis of compressor type, the AC Compressor Valve market can be segmented as,

Reciprocating

Scroll

Screw

Rotary

Centrifugal

On the basis of application, the AC Compressor Valve market can be segmented as,

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Automotive

AC Compressor Valve Market: Dynamics

An AC Compressor Valve is at the very heart of the reliable functioning of the air conditioning system. Any damage or leaks to the AC compressor valve will result in lowered refrigerant levels, which can cause the compressor to overheat significantly higher than the rated capacity. The consequences can be outright compressor failure or a drop in cooling efficiency. Inefficient cooling systems consume more energy than required and result in higher costs, whereas compressor failures can cost unplanned shutdowns. A malfunctioning AC compressor valve has been known to be one of the leading reasons for compressor failure. There is growing demand for AC Compressor Valve as there is an increasing need for efficient cooling systems. The market for air conditioning units is projected to grow strongly on the back of demand for commercial and industrial sectors, while residential demand is also projected to grow at robust pace, which will drive demand for AC compressor valve. Air conditioning units are becoming standard fixtures in an increasing number of automotive models, as car makers strive to provide more value in affordable costs. This factor will also help drive demand for AC compressor valve market. The AC Compressor Valve market is highly fragmented with few large players and a significant number of regional and small local players. Manufacturers are focusing on increased research and development efforts to use innovative materials for making AC compressor valve, such that it provides reliable strength, long working life and reduced maintenance costs.

AC Compressor Valve Market: Regional Outlook

The demand for AC Compressor Valve is set to grow at a healthy pace in the next five to ten years as the demand for air conditioning systems is projected to grow across the world. Asia Pacific region is expected to be significant for AC Compressor Valve market, as it is home to nearly 60% of the world’s population, and accounts for large number of commercial establishments that are key end users of air conditioning systems. The manufacturers of AC Compressor Valve can capitalize on the unserved regions to make gains, as the private sector improves its commercial and industrial infrastructure. Europe and North America are also large markets for AC Compressor Valve with stable demand patterns. With weather conditions becoming increasingly varied and unpredictable across the world as a result of climate change, the AC Compressor Valve market has significant growth opportunities as indoor temperature management demand increases. China, US, Germany, UK, India are some of the key countries to watch in the AC Compressor Valve market.

AC Compressor Valve Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified in the AC Compressor Valve market include,