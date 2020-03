Global Antifouling Coatings Market- Trends, Price, Share and Growth Rate from 2018 to 2024

Our latest research report entitled Antifouling Coatings Market (by type (copper based, hybrid, and others), application (shipping vessels, drilling rigs & production platforms, boats, naval ships, inland waterways, and others (including aquaculture nets and anchors))) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Antifouling Coatings. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Antifouling Coatings cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Antifouling Coatings growth factors.

The forecast Antifouling Coatings Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Antifouling Coatings on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global antifouling coatings market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Marine structures comprise bulk carriers, tankers, container ships, cargo ships, and passenger and cruise ships, among others. These ships are subject to diverse and severe biofouling owing to marine organisms that get attached to the hull of the ship. Biofouling can negatively affect the hydrodynamics of a hull by increasing the required propulsive power and fuel consumption. Marine fouling and sea condition roughens the hull surface of the ship. As the frictional resistance caused by the water flow over the hull increases, the engine consumes more fuel to overcome a resistance that adds on to the normal fuel consumption of the ship thereby affecting the vessels performance and durability. To prevent detachment of marine organisms from the ship, antifouling coatings are used. Antifouling coatings are a special category of coatings that are used to coat the outer layer of the hull of a ship and other offshore structures in both seas and freshwater environment. These coatings serve the dual purpose of protecting the offshore structures from the detachment of subaquatic organisms as well as protect the ship from corrosion.

Hull condition for a merchant ship is a key factor in deciding the fuel efficiency of the ship. The anti-fouling paints decrease the load on the engine and increase fuel efficiency. The demand for the antifouling coatings market is driven by the need for the fuel savings and to prevent the ships from the corrosion. Besides this, the development of low emission coatings is also boosting the demand for the antifouling coatings market. The growing shipbuilding and marine logistics business are further fuelling market growth. In addition, the increase in drilling activities across the oil & gas fields and increasing ownership of leisure boats are contributing to the growth of the market. However, Substitutes such as electrolytic system, ultrasonic and electro-chlorination can hinder the market growth of the antifouling coatings market. Going further, with a growing number of marine and naval vessels coupled with the development of new innovative coatings, the antifouling market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Among the Geography, Asia Pacific region dominates the antifouling coatings market. The demand for antifouling coatings is strong in this region, as this region has the biggest shipbuilding industry. China has the one largest shipbuilding nation. Maintenance of existing vessels and the emergence of new marine structures are facilitating growth in this region. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region has the highest number of naval ships. Countries like North Korea, China, India, and Indonesia are some of the leading nations having the highest number of naval vessels. Europe and North America follow the Asia Pacific region respectively and is expected to grow at the significant CAGR.

Market Segmentation by Type and Applications

The report on global antifouling coatings market covers segments such as type and applications. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include copper based, hybrid, and others. On the basis of applications, the sub-markets include shipping vessels, drilling rigs & production platforms, boats, naval ships, inland waterways, and others (including aquaculture nets and anchors).

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Akzonobel N.v., Advance Marine Coatings As, Hempel, BASF SE, Jotun, The Sherwin-williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc., Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

