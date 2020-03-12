Global Aquaponics System Market 2023 – Nelson & Pade Inc., Urban Farms AG, ECF Farm systems GmbH, Backyard Aquaponics Ptv Ltd, My Aquaponics, Colorado Aquaponics, Green Life Aquaponics

A fresh report titled “Aquaponics System Market – By Component, By Type, By Enterprise, By End-users and Global Region Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast 2018-2023 ” has been presented by Research Reports Inc.

Aquaponics refers to any system that combines conventional aquaculture (raising aquatic animals such as snails, fish, crayfish or prawns in tanks) with hydroponics (cultivating plants in water) in a symbiotic environment. In normal aquaculture, excretions from the animals being raised can accumulate in the water, increasing toxicity. In an aquaponic system, water from an aquaculture system is fed to a hydroponic system where the by-products are broken down by nitrifying bacteria initially into nitrites and subsequently into nitrates that are utilized by the plants as nutrients. Then, the water is recirculated back to the aquaculture system.

It covers Regional Segment Analysis, Type, Appliction, Major Manufactures, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Global Aquaponics System Industry Market:

Regional Segment Analysis

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

The Major players reported in the market include:

Nelson & Pade Inc., Urban Farms AG, ECF Farm systems GmbH, Backyard Aquaponics Ptv Ltd, My Aquaponics, Colorado Aquaponics, Green Life Aquaponics.

Global Aquaponics System Industry Market: Product Segment Analysis

Vegetables & Fruits

Fish

Others

Global Aquaponics System Industry Market: Application Segment Analysis

Commercial

Education & Research

Others

Table Of Content

Chapter 1 Aquaponics System Industry Market Overview

Chapter 3 Global Aquaponics System Industry Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Aquaponics System Industry Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

Chapter 5 Global Aquaponics System Industry Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2013-2018)

Chapter 6 Global Aquaponics System Industry Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Aquaponics System Industry Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Global Aquaponics System Industry Manufacturers Analysis

Chapter 9 Aquaponics System Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 10 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 11 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 12 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13 Global Aquaponics System Industry Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter 14 Appendix

