Global Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2025

“Global Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

About one-third of the tissue market represents use “”Away From Home,”” in commercial and industrial settings such as office and government buildings, hotels, schools, airports, amusement parks, hospitals, highway rest stops – anywhere restroom and kitchen facilities are not in a private home.

According to the current market data, Asia-Pacific is the third largest market for away from home tissue and hygiene products in the world after North America and Europe. Countries, like China, Australia, Singapore, and India stood as the key source of demand for these products. The high demand from the market channels, such as hospitals & healthcare units, hospitality units, food businesses, and other businesses are driving the demand for away from home tissue and hygiene products in the region. The highest demand was recorded from environmental sanitation needs in restaurants, stores, public toilets etc. where hygiene products are provided widely for the customers.

The global Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Away From Home Tissue and Hygiene market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kimberly-Clark

Georgia Pacific

Procter & Gamble

SCA Hygiene

Cascades Tissue Group

Wausau Paper

Sofidel Group

Clearwater Paper

Kruger Products

Hospeco

Fujian Hengan Holding

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Paper Napkins

Paper Towels

Wipes

Toilet Papers

Incontinence Products

Others

Segment by Application

Commercial

Food & Beverages

Hospitals & Health Care

Others

