Global Biogas Market 2018, Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Survey, Growth and Major Policies Report

Our latest research report entitled Biogas Market (by feedstock (agricultural waste, industrial residues, municipal sewage waste, and landfill gases), application (generation of electricity, generation of transportation fuels, and generation of heat)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Biogas. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Biogas cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Biogas growth factors.

The forecast Biogas Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Biogas on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global biogas market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.34% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Biogas is a clean and biological renewable energy fuel derived from organic wastes such as agricultural residues, wastes from households and industries and municipal solid wastes. It can be also used for the generation of power and the high-quality digestate as a fertilizer for domestic as well as commercial purposes. It is an effective alternative to the use of fossil fuels.

In recent years, the rise in population and increasing energy needs has resulted in an increase in demand for a sustainable source of fuel. Growing environmental concerns and increasing stringent regulations on waste disposal acts as a major driving force for the growth of the biogas market. It is a practical solution for controlling the emission of greenhouse gases (GHGs) and a significant cost-effective alternative to the growing energy crisis. Furthermore, the growing awareness about renewable energy sources and the government concerns about the rise in population and landfill sites also adds to the growth of waste derived biogas market. However, the growth of other renewable sectors and the limited awareness about the benefits of biogas hinders the growth of biogas market. Moreover, the abundant availability of carbonaceous waste and the extinction of fossil fuels create opportunities for the growth of biogas market of the forecast period.

By geography, the North American region holds the largest share in the biogas market owing to the strict government regulation on the emission of greenhouse gases. Europe is one of the fastest growing biogas markets owing to its stringent government policies and incentives that encourage the growth of biogas market. In addition, Asia Pacific countries like India, China, and Japan are expected to gain rapid development in the global biogas market.

Market Segmentation by Feedstock and Application

The report on the global biogas market covers segments such as feedstock and application. On the basis of feedstock, the global biogas market is categorized into agricultural waste, industrial residues, municipal sewage waste, and landfill gases. On the basis of application, the global biogas market is categorized into the generation of electricity, generation of transportation fuels, and generation of heat.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global biogas market such as Bekon, Synergy Biogas, Clarke Energy, CH Four Biogas, Cargill, Inc., Cirmac, General Electric Co., Siemens AG, CHEVRON Energy Solutions, and AAT GmbH & Co.

