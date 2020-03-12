Global Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market 2025 | Analysis By – Compumedics Limited, Transonic, Medistim ASA, ADInstruments, Atys medica, Carolina Home Medical Inc.

The primary goal of this Global Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market regarding the Global Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market place is to aid the person in understanding the marketplace as an entire, its definitions, segmentation, market capability, influential developments, and the limitations that it’s miles dealing with presently. The ones studying the file could be able to get a clear belief of the marketplace. Industry professionals have verified and checked the information and information that have been taken from credible sources like websites, annual reviews of businesses, journals, and different assets. In order to give the facts and data pictorial form, diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and different representations have been used.

Some of the major market players in this market are-Cook, Compumedics Limited, Transonic, Medistim ASA, ADInstruments, Atys medica, Carolina Home Medical, Inc, BIOPAC Systems, Inc., Medtronics, Deltex Medical, SONOTEC Ultraschallsensorik Halle GmbH, Moor Instruments, Ace Medicals Devices Pvt Ltd., Biomedix Inc, Perimed AB, Moor Instruments, Flotronics Automation.

The global blood flow measurement devices market accounted for USD 376.3million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for the historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Report represents an overall analysis of factors surrounded by the rate of Blood Flow Measurement Devices market expansion up to 2025. Spirited driving factors influencing global economy and Blood Flow Measurement Devices industry’s contribution to growth in the global market are foregrounded in this report.

Blood flow measurement devices are used for the measurement of blood flow volume rate in the blood vessels of the body, burn assessment, peripheral vascular diseases, arterial occlusion and macro vascular complications which helps healthcare physicians to maintain a perfect balance of oxygen required for the tissues and cells in the body.

According to World Health Organization 17.7 million people die each year from cardio vascular disease, an estimated 31% of all deaths worldwide. The leading amount of death in U.S. is heart disease, killing more than 600,000 Americans each year.

According to news released by Transonic, in July 2018, Transonic which is a manufacturer and provider of measurement solutions acquired a Canadian firm in early July.

By Product Type (Ultrasound { Ultrasound Doppler, Transit-Time Flow Meters}, Laser Doppler),

By Application (Invasive Applications { CABG, Microvascular Surgery, Others}, Non-Invasive Applications { Cardiovascular Disease, Diabetes, Tumor Monitoring, Gastroenterology, Other}),

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease:

According to world health organization around 17.7 million died from cardiovascular disease in 2015 representing 31.0% of global deaths. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, In 2015 around 366,000 deaths were responsible due to coronary heart disease which is the most common type of heart disease. In the United States, the reported case of heart attack is every 40 seconds. Every minute, more than one person in the United States dies from a heart disease-related event. It was found that heart disease costs the United States around USD 200 billion each year.

Hence with the increase in cardiovascular diseases throughout the world every year, the global blood flow measurement devices market is expected to achieve an inclining growth in future.

Rising geriatric population:

With the rising population, there is a rise in age-related diseases such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, stroke and chronic lower respiratory diseases. Coronary heart disease is estimated to increase by almost 26.0% from 981,000 in 2010 to 1,234,000 in 2040. The world’s older population is growing at the faster rate. Today 617 million people that is 8.5% of worldwide are aged 65 and above and this % is expected to reach to 17.0% by 2050.

As old age people are more exposed to the cardiovascular diseases, high blood pressure etc. hence as the geriatric population is growing with a faster rate, hence this will provide a strong platform to this market in future.

