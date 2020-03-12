Global Cigars and Cigarillos Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2025
“Global Cigars and Cigarillos Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.
Cigars are large rolls of tobacco, while cigarillos are a slimmer version of large cigars. Cigars have been seen as a symbol of success and luxury. Hence, cigars and cigarillos are often smoked to celebrate special occasions.
The market for cigars and cigarillos is also witnessing a substantial growth as the increasing number of luxury hotels have cigar lounges and is becoming a part of the hospitality industry. Tobacco companies are introducing new flavors to market their products like fruit, mint, chocolate, etc. Moreover, cigar manufacturers are also targeting young males with flavored cigars. Along with North America and Europe, Asia Pacific is also becoming the fastest growing region in the global cigars & cigarillos market. Owing to the adoption of western lifestyle, and laxity in adopting anti-smoking regulations, cigars and cigarillos are becoming popular in various countries in Asia Pacific.
The global Cigars and Cigarillos market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Cigars and Cigarillos volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cigars and Cigarillos market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
British American Tobacco
Swisher International
Altria Group
Vector Group
Dosal
Trendsettah
Drew Estate
Swedish Match
Imperial Brands
Oettinger Davidoff
Habanos
Scandinavian Tobacco Group
Altadis
Godfrey Phillips
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Product Flavour
Full Flavor
Light Menthol
Other
By the Size of Cigarettes
King Size
≥100’S
Shorties
By the Diameter of Cigarettes
Regular
Slim and Super Slim
Segment by Application
Men
Women
