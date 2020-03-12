Global Coil Coatings Industry 2018 Market Research Report Popular Trends & Technological Advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

Our latest research report entitled Coil Coatings Market (by resin type (acrylic, epoxy, polyvinylidene fluorides (PVDF), plastisols, polyester, vinyl, polyurethane (PU), and others), metal (aluminium, brass, copper, steel, and others), end user (HVAC, building & construction, furniture, industrial and domestic appliances, automotive, and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Coil Coatings. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Coil Coatings cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Coil Coatings growth factors.

The forecast Coil Coatings Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Coil Coatings on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global coil coatings market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Coil coating is the application of liquid paint for efficiently coating coils of metal. Coil coatings are durable, flexible, thermally reflective, antibacterial and self-cleaning. It produces a uniform, high quality, coated finish over metal in a continuous automated fashion. There are various types of coil coatings such as polyurethane coatings, polyester coatings, polyvinylidene fluoride coatings, plastisol coatings, and silicone-modified polyester coatings.

Coil coatings offers various benefits including quality, consistency of color, corrosion resistance and many other. Owing to its benefits, coil coatings are majorly used in construction, electronics, HVAC and electrical and automotive. The growing inclination towards the coil coating due to increasing demand from end-user industry is escalating the demand of coil coatings market. Rising demand for coil coatings owing to the development in the coil coating process for pre-painted metals is promoting the growth of this market. Nowadays, pre-painted metals are the top choice for manufacturer and builder, owing to its excellent resistance to weathering, superior longevity, infinite aesthetic color and texture options, and positive environmental benefits. Growing competitiveness of leading coil coating manufacturers and expanding demand of aluminum and steel in automotive and transportation industry are supporting factors fuelling the growth of coil coating market. However, expensive coating technologies and high raw material prices are some factors hampering the growth of the market. Going further, the growing commercial construction activities in emerging countries is expected to augment the growth of the coil coating market. Coil coatings are widely demanded by metals used on roofs and walls in construction and buildings, especially to enhance the aesthetics of the structures.

The global coil coating market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and RoW region. Asia Pacific is accounted to be the largest region and expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing construction industry and the expanding infrastructural development in India and China and the growing use of coil coating by the automotive industry in China, India, and Japan are some factors responsible for the growth of coil coating market in the Asia Pacific region. In Europe, the coil coating market is expected to grow at a significant pace due to the significant growth in the construction area.

Market Segmentation by Resin Type, Metal, And End-User

The report on global coil coatings market covers segments such as resin type, metal, and end-user. On the basis of resin type, the sub-markets include acrylic, epoxy, polyvinylidene fluorides (PVDF), plastisols, polyester, vinyl, polyurethane (PU), and others. On the basis of metal, the sub-markets include aluminium, brass, copper, steel, and others. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include HVAC, building & construction, furniture, industrial and domestic appliances, automotive, and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Akzonobel N.V., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Kansai Paint Company Limited, Beckers Group, The Valspar Corporation, BASF SE, Henkel AG & Company, PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, and Wacker Chemie AG.

