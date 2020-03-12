Global Education ERP Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) enables integration of different functions of an organization in real time to maintain databases and manage these functions efficiently. ERP systems track business resources such as raw materials, cash, analyze production capacity and monitor the status of purchase orders, and payroll. ERP simplifies the information flow between different business functions, and is also responsible to update priority stakeholders. ERP has seen fast adoption in all the major industry sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and education.. Schools and universities are more intended to concentrate on their core competency by providing quality education. Thus, education sector is keen to outsource the complex management process to third party vendors. In schools and universities, ERP system enables smooth management of student information system (SIS), payroll, accounting, placement management, transport management, enrolment and admissions, and others. Furthermore, the need to secure vital data of organizations and institutions is another factor because of which universities and schools are considering ERP solutions.

Demand for automated updates and access to student’s information to authenticated members has forced the institutions and schools to move towards centralized processing, thus accelerating the education ERP market. Further, the growth in number of institutions across the globe has added to the rise in implementation of ERP software in educational institutions. The introduction of cloud services in ERP systems, has made it further easier for the institutions, as the software and data is managed centrally by the ERP vendor. This is encouraging institutions to consider cloud ERP services, allowing them to focus on their core capabilities. Customizing the ERP solutions to integrate and meet the institution’s needs has been one of the factors to affect the fast adoption of ERP systems in education sector. Also, due to high price of the solution, vendors face challenges to justify the return on investment (ROI) for educational institutions.

The ERP market is distinguished on the basis of its deployment that include on-premise and cloud services. On-premise ERP is installed locally in the institution using company’s hardware and servers. In on-premise, ERP is managed by the staff of that particular institution. The cloud based ERP has certain benefits over on-premise ERP. The security of data is taken care by the ERP vendors in cloud based ERP. Depending on the services offered by ERP vendors, the market is categorized as implementation, consulting, training and support, and portal services.

North America and Europe are two major markets in terms of adoption of education ERP systems, due to the high number of universities and advanced infrastructure prevalent in these regions. However, emerging markets are expected to be key drivers for education ERP market in coming years, as the number of educational institutions has seen substantial growth in developing countries in recent years.

The competition is intense in the ERP market, with major multinational companies focusing on ERP software developments. Some of the key companies operating in the education ERP solutions include Netsuite Inc., Ellucian Company L.P., Jenzabar Inc., Unit4, Oracle Corporation, Epicor Software Corporation, Blackbaud Inc., SAP America Inc., Infor, Advanced Business Solution, Microsoft Co. Ltd., and others.