Global Geomembranes Market 2025 | Major Players Officine Maccaferri S.P.A, Colorado Lining International, Inc, PLASTIKA KRITIS S.A, Firestone Building Products Company, LLC, Fugro, Geocomp Corporation

Global Geomembranes Market describes complete industry Outlook with in-depth analysis. This report also Includes the complete analysis of each segment in terms of opportunity, market attractiveness index and growth rate, top players and newcomers in industry, competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges. Key statistics on the market status. Which give the clear idea about the product differentiation and an understanding of competitive landscape Globally.

This analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimate forecast frame. Recognize the most recent Global Geomembranes Market improvements, share, and systems utilized by the significant market.

Major Players: Global Geomembranes Market

Some of the major market players in this market are-PVC Tecnocom SA, Solmax, GSE Environmental, Agru America, Inc, ATARFIL, NAUE GmbH & Co. KG, Officine Maccaferri S.P.A, Colorado Lining International, Inc, PLASTIKA KRITIS S.A, Firestone Building Products Company, LLC, Fugro, Geocomp Corporation, Geomotion Singapore, GeoSIG Ltd, James Fisher and Sons plc, GEOKON INCORPORATED, Carlisle SynTec Systems.

The global geomembranes market accounted for USD 4.53 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for the historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Synopsis of the Report: Global Geomembranes Market

Major players and brands Drivers and restrains of the market Industry Chain Suppliers of Global Geomembranes Market with Contact Information Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value In-depth market segmentation Competitive landscape

Global Geomembranes Market

These membranes possess significant mechanical properties such as tensile strength & elongation, tear resistance, impact resistance, and interface shear strength. Geomembrane shows a very unique mode of action, they create an obstacle or barrier to the movement of water fluids and other soluble materials. They are manufacture using synthetic polymers that is impermeable in nature. Geomembrane are more superior as compare to other products like concrete, compacted clay and asphalt etc.

According to The Central Water Commission (CWC) of India’s Union Ministry of Water Resources under India’s National Register of Large Dams in October 2017 states that number of large dams under construction sees a huge growing rate from 312 in 2016 to 447 in 2017. This shows that India has possibly the highest number of under construction big dams, compared to any other country in the world. It also states that in the year 2009 there were 5100 dam listed. But as the time passes this number reaches to 5170-5190 within the time period 2012-2016.

Segmentation: Global Geomembranes Market

The global market for geomembrane market by the following sub-categories is presented-

By Raw Materials (High-Density Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Low-Density Polyethylene, Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer, Polypropylene, Others),

By Manufacturing Process (Blown Film, Extrusion, Calendaring, Others),

By Application (Waste Management, Water Management, Tunnel Lining, Mining),

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Points to pounder in the Report: Global Geomembranes Market

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides five-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow Strategies of key players and product offerings In-depth market segmentation Recent industry trends and developments

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN THE GLOBAL GEOMEMBRANES MARKET

Growth in construction industries:

According to an article published by building design+ construction in 2017, provides detail about 144 high-rise towers that were completed in 2017, which includes 1,965-foot ping in finance center in Shenzhen, China, and the 1,823-foot lotte world tower in Seoul, South Korea. As compare to the previous records of completions of 127 high constructions in 2016, the year 2017 was the busiest year regarding the growth in constructions. This shows that as compare to 2016, there was 12.3% growth in the buildings which are 200 meters high, that is 1,319, in the year 2017. In the year 2000 the number of buildings which were more than 200 meters, were only 263.This shows how this construction sector is increasing.

According to Office for National Statistics 2016, the value of construction in New Britain continues to rise in 2016 reaching its highest level record at 99,266 euros. The price of construction reached the inflation by 2.2% at the end of 2016. Advanced building information modeling is poised to make geotechnical information as a key factor in the early stages of infrastructure design.

Growing Applicability of Geomembranes:

Geomembranes have been used since the 1950s and their use has steadily increased as a result of water resource concerns. Geomembranes are available in a variety of physical, mechanical, and chemical resistance properties designed to meet the requirements of a wide range of applications.

