Global High Density Polyethylene Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled High Density Polyethylene Market (by-product (films & sheets, pipe & conduit, blow molded, injection molded, and others), end-user (industry & machinery, building & construction, automotive, agriculture, electrical & electronics, packaging, and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of High Density Polyethylene. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure High-Density Polyethylene cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential High-Density Polyethylene growth factors.

The forecast High-Density Polyethylene Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, High-Density Polyethylene on a global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global high-density polyethylene market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.90% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

High-density polyethylene (HDPE) is a recyclable thermoplastic with a high strength to density ratio. It is a derivative of ethylene produced from catalytic cracking. HDPE is a widely used cost-effective polymer and often replaces heavier materials. It finds applications in the production of plastic bottles, corrosion-resistant piping, geomembranes, plastic lumber, toys, and chemical containers. They are characterized by greater toughness, stronger mechanical properties, higher service temperatures and create less impact on the environment.

The growing demand for eco-friendly plastics from the end user industries primarily drives the growth of the high-density polyethylene market. HDPEs are highly consumed by the packaging and construction industry. The growing demand for packaged food products across the globe due to the changing lifestyle is resulting in the growth of the HDPE market. They are used for packaging in the food and beverage industry. HDPE is used in manufacturing various food grade thin gauge carrier bags, fresh produce bags, and bottles and caps. Furthermore, the rapidly growing infrastructure in the emerging markets continues to be an added advantage for the growth of the HDPE market. HDPE is a durable piping material pipes and they are used for ground source geothermal applications, as they are tough, durable, lightweight and easy to transport. However, the fluctuation in raw material prices possesses a threat to the growth of high-density polyethylene market. Moreover, these high-density plastics are the most environmentally stable of all the plastics and are made from post-consumer products. They are recyclable and reduce plastic pollution. Recycling also increases the profitability of the manufacturers and creates beneficial opportunities for the growth of high-density polyethylene market.

Geographically, the Asia Pacific region accounts for the largest share in the high-density polyethylene market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The growth of the food and beverage industries in Asian countries such as China and India contributes to the growth of the high-density polyethylene market in the Asia Pacific region. In addition, the rapidly growing infrastructure in this region also favors the growth of the high-density polyethylene market. North America holds the second largest market share owing to the consumption of packaged and processed foodstuffs that require proper packaging, which in turn drives the growth of high-density polyethylene market. In addition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has allowed the use of Post-Consumer Recycled HDPE in food packaging that is anticipated to promote the growth of the HDPE market.

Market Segmentation by Product and End-User

The report on global high-density polyethylene market covers segments such as product and end-user. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include films & sheets, pipe & conduit, blow molded, injection molded, and others. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include industry & machinery, building & construction, automotive, agriculture, electrical & electronics, packaging, and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Borealis AG, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Formosa Plastics Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., SABIC, Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industry Co., Braskem, INEOS, Exxon Mobil Corporation, and PetroChina Company Limited.

