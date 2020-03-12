Global Immunofluorescence Analyzer Market Expansion to be Persistent During 2018 – 2026

Immunoassays are biochemical tests that are used to quantify a specific substance or detect an analyte in body fluid sample or in the blood using an antibody or antigen. Immunoassays are highly specific due to the use of purified antigens and antibodies as reagents and it is sensitive. The common uses of immunoassay include hormones, measurement of drugs, tumor markers, markers of cardiac injury, and specific proteins. Immunofluorescence assays are different type of immunoassays. The advantages of a fluorescent detection system include higher sensitivity recognition of an analyte, simpler assay designs, and simplified reagents. Over the past few decades various advancements such as portability, compactness and real time monitoring of analyzer have supported the application of fluorescent-based immunoassay system in point-of-care. A modern immunofluorescence assay-based analyzer uses a florescent compound that absorbs light energy at a specific wavelength and emits energy at a different wavelength. The difference between these light energy is called strokes shift. Immunofluorescence assay analyzers are extensively used in the field of clinical diagnostics, research and development, and quality control. Lack of skilled workforce and increasing test volume have led to the growth of immunofluorescence analyzer market size.

Immunofluorescence Analyzer Market Dynamics

Increasing number of innovative products that are developed by clinical diagnostic manufacturers from the results of clinical and preclinical trials research is boosting the immunofluorescence analyzer market growth. For instance, in 2016, AESKU group received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its new HELIOS automated immunofluorescence system with AESKUSLIDES ANA HEp-2-Gamma assay. HELIOS is based upon automated system for the immunofluorescence processing with image recapturing with an integrated software and fluorescence microscope. In a single run, HELIOS can process and analyze patient samples. Over 300 HELIOS systems are used worldwide in clinical research in over 40 countries. Moreover, significance of care is now shifting towards early detection and prevention of diseases. Therefore, private companies are investing huge amount of capital for the development of rapid diagnostic testing solutions and low cost imaging technologies for point-of-care testing. For instance, in 2017, the Food and Drug Administration provided clearance to Quidel’s point-of-care Sofia® 2 immunoassay analyzer for use with Sofia influenza A+B assay. The next generation version, Sofia 2, is based on Quidel’s bestselling Sofia instrumented system. Sofia 2 is integrated with wireless connectivity and uses the florescent chemistry design with optics system to provide automated, accurate results in 3 minutes.

Immunofluorescence Analyzer Market – Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global immunofluorescence analyzer market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. North America immunofluorescence analyzer market accounts for the largest share in the global market, owing to rising adoption of innovative technologies in the region. For instance, in 2017, Siemens Healthineers launched the Atellica Solution, an immunoassay and clinical chemistry solution that is highly flexible, which included patented magnetic bi-directional sample transport technology that is 10 times quicker than conventional system. The solution can be used as scalable stand-alone system that offers 300 customizable configurations including U-shaped and L-shaped, and is scalable up to 10 components.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period, owing to the large number of population vulnerable to various chronic diseases and increasing adoption of new technologies. For instance, in 2014, Sysmex Corporation launched a compact immunochemistry testing automated immunoassay system HISCL-800, which has high degree of sensitivity, minute samples, fast measurement, and high operability as well as compactness.

Immunofluorescence Analyzer Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global immunofluorescence analyzer market include Abbott Laboratories, bioMerieux, EMD Millipore, Siemens Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and DiaSorin S.p.A. Major players are focused towards adopting strategies such as launch of new innovative products to boost their product portfolio and hold their position in the market. For instance, in 2017, Abbott received FDA approval for its Alinity ci-series instruments. The portfolio includes immunoassay diagnostics, clinical chemistry, blood and plasma screening, point-of-care, hematology, and AlinIQ holistic suite, which provides professional services with informatics and process analysis.

