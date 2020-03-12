Global Industrial Robotics in Heavy Industries Industry Professional Report 2019

There are six main types of industrial robots: cartesian, SCARA, cylindrical, parallel, articulated and collaborative robot. However, there are several additional types of robot configurations. Each of these types offers a different joint configuration.

Some robots are programmed to faithfully carry out specific actions over and over again (repetitive actions) without variation and with a high degree of accuracy. These actions are determined by programmed routines that specify the direction, acceleration, velocity, deceleration, and distance of a series of coordinated motions.Other robots are much more flexible as to the orientation of the object on which they are operating or even the task that has to be performed on the object itself, which the robot may even need to identify. For example, for more precise guidance, robots often contain machine vision sub-systems acting as their visual sensors, linked to powerful computers or controllers. Artificial intelligence is becoming an increasingly important factor in the modern industrial robot.

Market Breakdown by Type:

Material handling robots

Assembly line robots

Industrial welding robots

Market Breakdown by Application :

Metalworking machinery

Construction machinery

Other heavy machinery

Top Players Covered in This report:

ABB

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Yaskawa Electric

Fanuc Corporation

Kuka

Mitsubishi Electric

Denso

Nachi-Fujikoshi

Comau

Universal Robots

CMA Robotics

