Global Industrial Sandblasting Machine Forecast & Opportunities 2019

There are three different types of sandblasters. All of these media blasters have the same general method in common. Media blasting is done by an air-powered gun which will propel silica sand toward a surface at a high rate of speed. Compressed air is used to supply the power to the gun, and the sand is forced out of a barrel which will direct it toward target.

Sandblasting plays a major role in automobile production processes such as electroplating pre-treatment, finishing and polishing. With characteristics of automatic recovery, customized data collection, automated media flow control and reduced changeover and downtimes of machines that provide a more even and smooth finishing and desired texture. Further, sandblasting machines are also gaining huge demand from aftermarkets and local players for refurbishment of vintage cars, trolleys, railway carriage, tanks etc. Hence, these factors will augment the global sandblasting machine market demand.

The global Industrial Sandblasting Machine market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Sandblasting Machine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cement Kilns market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Market Breakdown by Type:

Gravity feed sandblaster

Pressure sandblaster

Siphon sandblaster

Market Breakdown by Application :

Marine

Metalworking

Automobile Production and Maintainance

Electronics and Semiconductor Manufacturing

Municipal Management

Clemco Industries

Midwest Finishing Systems

Ningbo Qianfeng Machinery

Trinity Tool

Abrasive Blasting Service & Supplies

ABShot Tecnics

ACE

Airblast

Applied Concepts

Axxiom Manufacturing

Burwell Technologies

Contracor

Empire Abrasive Equipment

Gläsner Sandstrahl Maschinenbau

Graco

JetSystem

Kramer Industries

Kushal Udhyog

La SCV System

Manus Abrasive Systems

MHG Strahlanlagen

MMLJ

Mod-U-Blast

Norton Sandblasting Equipment

PAUL AUER

Sinto

We can provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

