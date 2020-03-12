Global Inorganic Pigments Market : Professional Market Research Report and Forecasts 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Inorganic Pigments Market (by product (natural inorganic pigments, and synthetic inorganic pigments), type (carbon black, chromium oxide, titanium dioxide, iron oxide, and others), application (printing inks, paints and coatings, plastics, personal care, and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Inorganic Pigments. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Inorganic Pigments cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Inorganic Pigments growth factors.

The forecast Inorganic Pigments Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Inorganic Pigments on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global inorganic pigments market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.69% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Pigments are insoluble particulate materials that provide color, opacity, gloss control, rheological control, and certain functions such as corrosion inhibition or magnetic moment. Pigments that are made up of mineral compounds are known as inorganic pigments. Inorganic pigments are considered better over their organic counterparts. These inorganic pigments can withstand the impact of sunlight and chemical exposure in a better way. They have also good opacity and thus these can protect other objects by preventing the light. These pigments also increase rash inhibition, abrasion resistance, and rigidity to the molecules. These pigments are available at low cost in respect to the organic pigments. These pigments have more durability. Inorganic pigments are available in the market in different forms. Different forms are powder, pastes, slurries, and suspensions. Inorganic pigments have various benefits including high stability in the organic solvents, high resistance to pigment bleeding and migration, higher heat stability and among others.

Growing consumption of inorganic pigments in the manufacturing of paints and coating drives the growth of inorganic pigments market. Inorganic pigments play a vital role in the production of the paints and coatings. The aerospace, consumer products, original equipment manufacturing, shipbuilding, and infrastructure supplies industries are the major consumers of paints and coatings, that in turn drives the growth of inorganic pigments market. The growing infrastructure also drives the growth of inorganic pigments as they are used in paint products, anticorrosion coatings, fireproofing coatings, and other materials for use in residential, institutional, and commercial buildings. In addition, the growth of the packaging industry drives the growth of the inorganic pigment market. Inorganic pigments are used in printing inks such as offset inks, publication gravure inks, packaging inks, and many others. Inorganic solvent-based inks are important for the printing on the flexible, uncoated vinyl substrates and other packing inks that need to the UV resistant and waterproof. Furthermore, the textiles sector is one of the largest contributors to the growth of inorganic pigment market. However, the negative environmental impacts and stringent regulations hamper the growth of the inorganic pigment market. Moreover, the increasing demand for inorganic pigments generates fruitful opportunities for the growth of this market.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is the largest region in terms of the total addressable market size of the inorganic pigments. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to remain dominant over the forecast period. The rapid industrialization and the growth of the automotive and construction industry in Asian countries are anticipated to drive the growth of inorganic pigments market in the Asia Pacific region. In addition, the expeditiously developing infrastructure contributes to the growth of inorganic pigments in this region. Europe holds the second largest market share owing to the growing demand from automotive industries.

Market Segmentation by Product, Type, And Application

The report on global inorganic pigments market covers segments such as product, type, and application. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include natural inorganic pigments and synthetic inorganic pigments. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include carbon black, chromium oxide, titanium dioxide, iron oxide, and others. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include printing inks, paints and coatings, plastics, personal care, and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, LANXESS, Ferro Corporation, BASF SE, Huntsman International LLC, DIC Corporation, Heubach GmbH, Cristal Global, Tronox Limited, and Rockwood Company, LLC.

