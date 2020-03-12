Global Milk Ingredients Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Milk Ingredients Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 91 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Milk ingredients are the type of ingredients rich in essential nutrients. Milk ingredients are of various types including casein, lactose and milk protein concentrate and milk protein isolates. Milk has a relatively limited shelf life, but its ingredients possess relatively longer shelf life. Milk ingredients are used in various applications such as in supplementary foods and ready to use foods. Various milk ingredients such as casein and caseinates are rich in protein and amino acids which have various health benefits associated with its consumption.

The global milk ingredients market is expected to witness significant growth over rising number of health conscious consumers coupled with rising consumption of beverages, dairy, infant milk formula and functional food. Globally, among all regions, Western Europe is expected to contribute highest market share, followed by North America over the forecasted period. However Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience the highest growth in the coming years owing to the rising consumer awareness related to the specialty nutrition sector which eventually results in growing market for milk ingredients.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Danone

Fonterra

Glanbia

Adams Food

Arla Foods

Friesland Campina

Cayuga Milk Ingredients

Segment by Type

Milk Powder

Casein and Caseinates

Milk Protein Concentrates and Isolates

Other

Segment by Application

Dairy Products

Ice-Cream

Beverages

Infant Formula

Food Supplements

Sports Products

Other

