Global Mustard Flour Market Report 2019 Attractiveness and Key Players

Mustard flour is the powder made by grounding mustard seeds from various mustard plants species such as Brassica and Sinapis. Mustard flour has been used as seasoning since ancient times, and is now added to meat, chicken poultry and fish dishes, salads and other savory sauces. Mustard flour is made from the seeds of the either yellow, brown or golden mustard plant, which are then ground and mixed with a liquid to form a spreadable paste.

Mustard is commonly used as a condiment in sandwiches, or as a hot and tart addition to sauces, spreads and salad dressings. Mustard flour is just another name for mustard powder or dry mustard, which is composed of ground mustard seeds. Different brands may contain varying ratios of each type of mustard seed, making some kinds hotter than others. The unique flavor and pungency of mustard flour is used widely in salad dressings, mayonnaise, snack seasonings, sauces and ethnic foods. Mustard flours are also available for applications in BBQ sauce, specialty sauces, meat sauces and seasoning blends.

Mustard seed are often found largely in countries such as Canada, Russia, China and South Asian countries. Most of the trade for mustard flour is from countries such as Canada, France, Germany, Poland, Netherlands, Belgium and the U.K. and the major buyers of mustard flour includes countries such as the U.S., Spain, Japan, and Australia.

The global Mustard Flour market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Colman’s

McCormick

Wisconsin Spice

Mincing Overseas Spice

Farmer Bros

SandB Foods

G.S. Dunn

Sakai Spice (Canada)

Minokyu

Taj Agro Products

Segment by Type

By Mustard Type

Organic Mustard Flour

Conventional Mustard Flour

By Colour

Yellow Mustard Flour

Brown Mustard Flour

Golden Mustard Flour

Segment by Application

Household

Food Service

