Global Non-Optical Semiconductor Sensor Market by Type, Stage, End-User

Non-optical semiconductor sensors include magnetic sensors, inertial sensors, pressure sensors, and temperature sensors, among others.

North America has been a major market for non-optical semiconductor sensors and is expected to see continued demand over the coming years owing to surge in automotive sales in recent years. Further, increased regulatory pressures in North American region such as mandatory implementation of tire-pressure monitors and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) systems are also expected to aid in the growth in demand of non-optic sensors over the coming years. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market during the coming years as the automotive sector in the region is experiencing significant growth in the region. Further, the booming smartphone sales in the region are expected to drive rapid adoption of sensors in the region, especially, MEMS sensors.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Analog Devices

ABB

Ametek

Freescale Semiconductor

General Electric

Honeywell International

Emerson Electric

Omron

Siemens

STMicroelectronics

Yokogawa Electric

Endress + Hauser

Epcos

Fuji Electric

Semtech

Microchip Technology

Mitsumi Electric

Infineon Technologies

Maxim Integrated Products

Segment by Type

Magnetic Sensors

Inertial Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Chemical

Oil and Gas

Aerospace and Defense

Others

