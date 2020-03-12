Global Non-Optical Semiconductor Sensor Market by Type, Stage, End-User
This comprehensive Non-Optical Semiconductor Sensor Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.
Non-optical semiconductor sensors include magnetic sensors, inertial sensors, pressure sensors, and temperature sensors, among others.
North America has been a major market for non-optical semiconductor sensors and is expected to see continued demand over the coming years owing to surge in automotive sales in recent years. Further, increased regulatory pressures in North American region such as mandatory implementation of tire-pressure monitors and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) systems are also expected to aid in the growth in demand of non-optic sensors over the coming years. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market during the coming years as the automotive sector in the region is experiencing significant growth in the region. Further, the booming smartphone sales in the region are expected to drive rapid adoption of sensors in the region, especially, MEMS sensors.
Segment by Regions
North America, Europe, China, Japan
The following manufacturers are covered
Analog Devices
ABB
Ametek
Freescale Semiconductor
General Electric
Honeywell International
Emerson Electric
Omron
Siemens
STMicroelectronics
Yokogawa Electric
Endress + Hauser
Epcos
Fuji Electric
Semtech
Microchip Technology
Mitsumi Electric
Infineon Technologies
Maxim Integrated Products
Segment by Type
Magnetic Sensors
Inertial Sensors
Pressure Sensors
Temperature Sensors
Others
Segment by Application
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Industrial
Chemical
Oil and Gas
Aerospace and Defense
Others
