Global Organic Oilseeds Market Report 2019 Attractiveness and Key Players

Organic oilseeds are grown by following the standards of organic farming and ensures that its natural quality remains same. These oilseeds are rich in nutrients, vitamins and minerals such as calcium, fiber, iron, magnesium and folate and in many other nutrients. Sunflower seeds, soybeans, palm kernel, sesame, rapeseeds etc. are some organic oilseeds which are used to extract edible oil which is used for cooking and for industrial usage.

In terms of production of organic oilseeds, United States and Brazil acquires majority of proportion in terms of production. On the other side countries such as Japan, China, Russia and countries of European Union are some of the major importers of organic oilseeds.

The global Organic Oilseeds market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Organic Oilseeds volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Organic Oilseeds market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill

Bungee

Bayer

Limagrain

Monsanto

Cootamundra Oilseeds

Burrus Seed

Gansu Dunhuang Seed

Land O’Lakes

Segment by Type

Soybeans

Sesame

Rapeseed

Groundnuts

Sunflower Seed

Palm Kernels

Others

Segment by Application

Household Consumption

Food-Service

Bio-Fuels

Others

