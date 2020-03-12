Global Plumbing Fixtures Market 2017 Import Export Consumption Analysis, Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin 2023

Global Plumbing Fixtures Market was valued at $75,042 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $1,12,427 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2017 to 2023. Components of plumbing fixtures include sink faucets, showerheads, bath spouts, hand showers, and valves, amongst others. Plumbing fixtures are the basic components used for various domestic as well as commercial purposes such as bathing, cleaning, washing, and others.

High investment in infrastructure facilities, rise in disposable income, and growing investment in smart homes and buildings are expected to fuel the plumbing fixtures market growth. Moreover, rise in construction facilities in countries of Asia-Pacific is expected to drive market growth. Introduction of various new systems including water efficient systems are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the plumbing fixtures market.

The report segments the global plumbing fixtures market on the basis of fixture type, end user, and region. Based on fixtures type, the plumbing fixtures market is classified into kitchen and bathroom fixtures. On the basis of end user, it is bifurcated into residential and non-residential. Region-wise distribution of market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The kitchen fixtures segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.0% in the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the global plumbing fixtures market are Kohler Co, Globe Union Industrial Corporation, Lixil Group Corporation, Toto Ltd., Masco Corporation, MAAX Holdings, Inc., Hansgrohe, Roca Sanitario, Bradley Corporation, and Elkay Manufacturing Company.

Plumbing Fixtures Market Key Segments:

By Filter Type: Bathtubs, Showerheads, Faucets, Toilets/Urinals, Others (bidets, hand showers, valves).

By Kitchen fixtures: Sink, Faucets.

By End user: Residential, Non-residential

By Geography: U.S., Canada, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Spain, Romania, China, Japan, India, Lamea, Latin America, Middle East, Africa.

