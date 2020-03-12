Global Refrigeration Oil Market : Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2024

Our latest research report entitled Refrigeration Oil Market (by type (mineral, synthetic oil), application (air conditioner, automotive ac system, refrigerator & freezer, aftermarket, chillers, condensers,), refrigerant,(hydrochlorofluorocarbon, ammonia, chlorofluorocarbon, hydrofluorocarbon)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Refrigeration Oil. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Refrigeration Oil cost structure, and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Refrigeration Oil growth factors.

The forecast Refrigeration Oil Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Refrigeration Oil on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global refrigeration oil market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.20% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Refrigeration oil is used to lubricate all moving parts in the refrigerant compressor and keep the refrigeration unit running smoothly. Additionally, refrigeration oil helps in environmental issues such as the disposal of waste oil and ozone depletion that contributes to global warming. Refrigeration oil reduces the friction, wear and tear of metal parts on the compressor and prolongs the life of the system. This oil has several benefits including high dielectric strength, low pour point, low contamination, excellent thermal and chemical stability, and low viscosity. Refrigerant oil plays an important role in the area of lubricants and lubrication technology. Two types of lubricant are used in a refrigeration system which includes synthetic and mineral oil. The exact formulation of oil for a particular compressor depends on the power and size requirements of the compressor.

The growing demand for refrigeration oil from consumer appliances such as air conditioners, refrigerators, dehumidifiers, and freezers has majorly driven the growth of refrigeration oil market. The rising disposable income and an increase in the number of single and two-person households are increasing the demand for consumer appliances, that in turn drives the growth of refrigeration oil market. Additionally, growth in consumption of packaged food products and storage requirement for drugs escalates the demand for refrigerators, air conditioners, and automobile HVAC systems. Moreover, increasing preference of low global warming potential refrigerants across the globe and high demand of refrigeration oil from food and pharmaceutical industries to increase the shelf life of the products are some factors positively prompting the market growth. On the other hand, the regulatory bodies such as Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s and American Industrial Hygiene Association limits the use of refrigerants due to its toxicity and growing environmental protection acts to control emission of greenhouse gases are likely to hamper the growth of the global refrigeration oil market. Going further, new product development by leading players is anticipated to create fruitful opportunities for the refrigeration oil market during the forecast period.

Among the regions, Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region for the refrigeration oil market. It is also projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growing demand for consumer appliances, automobiles, air conditioner and refrigerator from China and India is a major factor in boosting the demand of refrigeration oil market in the Asia Pacific. Moreover, the changing lifestyle and growing disposable income level led to high demand for consumer appliances and automotive, this, in turn, drives the demand for market growth. North America region is the fastest growing region in the refrigeration oil market due to high demand for the product in automotive AC system.

Market Segmentation by Oil Type, Application, And Refrigerant Type

The report on global refrigeration oil market covers segments such as oil type, application, and refrigerant type. On the basis of oil type, the sub-markets include mineral oil and synthetic oil. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include air conditioner, automotive ac system, refrigerator & freezer, aftermarket, chillers, condensers, and others. On the basis of refrigerant type, the sub-markets include hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HCFC), ammonia, chlorofluorocarbon (CFC), hydrofluorocarbon (HFC), and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as JXTG Group, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Meiwa Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, BASF SE, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, PETRONAS, The Lubrizol Corporation , Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Behr Hella Service GmbH , Johnson Controls , Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. , and CAMCO Lubricants.

