Global Supercapacitors Market Growing Demand Report 2019 to 2024

Supercapacitors are a high-capacity capacitor with capacitance values much higher than other capacitors (but lower voltage limits) that bridge the gap between electrolytic capacitors and rechargeable batteries. It is widely used in Energy Storage, Power System and Electronic Device.

From the manufacturers of products point of view, the competition between core enterprises is not direct, their products are not completely repeated, with different emphasis and competitive advantage in the market segments.

In terms of product prices, as the technology and application level matures, the overall price of supercapacitor products tends to be rational, and the current price range of products is basically kept within 10% per year. In particular, small-capacity super-capacitor products have basically matured.

According to this study, over the next five years the Supercapacitors market will register a 19.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4890 million by 2024, from US$ 1670 million in 2019.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report

Maxwell

Panasonic

Ningbo CRRC New Energy Technology

LS Mtron

Nippon Chemi-Con

AVX

ELNA

Supreme Power Solutions

KEMET

Samwha

Jianghai Capacitor

Man Yue Technology Holdings Limited (Samxon)

Ioxus

Jinzhou Kaimei Power

Beijing HCC Energy

Skeleton Technologies

VINATech

Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Inc.

Yunasko

Shanghai Aowei Technology

Shandong Goldencell Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.

CAP-XX

Segmentation by product type:

Double Layer

Pseudocapacitor

Segmentation by application:

Energy Storage

Power System

Electronic Device

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Supercapacitors consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Supercapacitors market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Supercapacitors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Supercapacitors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Supercapacitors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

