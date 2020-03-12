Global Textile Printing Machine Market Inside Analysis For 2017: 2023

Textile printing machines are electronic machines used to print various decorative designs, styles, and patterns using inks onto fabrics such as cotton, silk, wool, polyester, and other materials. These machines require proper maintenance as the print heads are generally prone to ink drying and ink clogging, thus requiring proper cleaning. Textile printing machines are widely used for customized printing on t-shirts using various technologies such as inkjet printing and others.

Increase in usage of digital textile printing, development in fashion trends, rise in demand for technical textile, and growth in technological advancements drive the global textile printing machine market. However, harmful environmental impact of textile printing and high cost of production are expected to hamper the textile printing machinery market growth. Various technological advancements in the hybrid and digital textile printing machines are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for textile printing machine market expansion.

The global textile printing machine market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is divided into rotary screen printing, automatic flat screen printing, handscreen printing, dye sublimation transfer printing, digital textile printing, hybrid printing machines, and others. Based on application, the market is categorized into clothing/ garments, household, display & others, and technical textiles. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the textile printing machinery market include Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Apsom Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd., Durst Group (Durst Phototechnik AG), Electronics for imaging Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Kornit Digital Ltd., MHM SIEBDRUCKMASCHINEN GMBH, Ricoh Company, Ltd. (Anajet), ROQ International, Sawgrass Technologies Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, Spgprints B. V., and The M&R Companies.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

Porter’s Five Forces model analyzes the potential of buyers & suppliers, and the competitive sketch of the textile printing machine market, which is expected to guide the market players to develop strategies accordingly.

The report outlines the current trends and future scenario of the textile printing machine market from 2017 to 2023 to understand the prevailing opportunities.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market to identify the potential investment pockets.

The key drivers, restrains, and opportunities are elucidated.

Textile Printing Machine Market Key Segments:

By Type: Rotary Screen Printing, Automatic Flat Screen Printing , Handscreen Printing, Dye Sublimation Transfer Printing, Digital Textile Printing, Hybrid Printing Machines, Others

By Application: Clothing/Garments, Household, Display & Others, Technical Textiles.

By Geography: U.S., Canada, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Spain, Romania, China, Japan, India, Lamea, Latin America, Middle East, Africa.

