Global Triclosan Market to Witness Significant Revenue Growth Through 2028

In the past few decades, triclosan has been utilized mainly in the health care industry however from the last decade, there has been rapid increase in the utilization of triclosan-containing products in the personal care industry.

Triclosan is a chlorinated aromatic compound and antibacterial and antifungal agents. Its functional group includes both ethers and phenols. It is an ingredient added to the consumer products to reduce or prevent bacterial contamination. Triclosan is primarily utilized as a preservative material and antimicrobial active ingredient in various types of cosmetic and personal care products, and health related products. Moreover, it is also used in the plastic manufacturing and treatment of textiles. Products containing triclosan possess various benefits which include that it provides an extra layer of hygienic protection or in other words, soaps containing triclosan are not bactericidal as well as bacteriostatic.

Introduction of governmental regulation regarding the use of triclosan and development of alternative products is one of the key factor that will impact the market in near future.

Global Triclosan Market: Segmentation

Globally, the triclosan market can be segmented on the basis of grade, purity and application

Based on the grade, the global triclosan market can be segmented into

Commercial grade

Technical grade

Based on the purity, the global triclosan market can be segmented into

98% Purity

99% Purity

>99% Purity

Based on the application, the global triclosan market can be segmented into

Personal Care Products

Cosmetics

Healthcare

Others

Global Triclosan Market: Dynamics

Triclosan is mainly employed as a preservative agent in paints, hence with the ever increasing growth in the demand of paints and coatings from the construction industry, consumption of the triclosan is expected to rise and in turn boosting the global triclosan market. Moreover, it is used as surface biocide in the food contact materials and as a disinfectant in feed and food production. Thus, owing to the widespread usage, consumption of triclosan is expected to rise over the near future.

However, with the introduction of environmental regulations by the governments across the U.S. and other countries regarding the use of triclosan in consumer products is found to be one of the key challenge in the market. For instance, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) have announced that the manufacturers have to prove that their products are safe and more attractive. Moreover, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has banned the triclosan from various consumer products. The aforementioned reasons are expected to be the key factors restraining the growth of global triclosan market over the near future.

Prominent manufacturers of triclosan are focusing on shifting their production base in the developing regions such as Latin America and Asia-Pacific owing to the comparatively easy availability of land, labour and governmental subsidies.

Global Triclosan Market: Regional Outlook

Considering regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global triclosan market over the forecast years supported by growing utilization of triclosan in personal care, health care and cosmetic products in the developing countries such as China and India. North America and Europe are anticipated to witness significant growth in the global triclosan market over the next decade. Middle East & Africa is expected to witness average growth rate over the forecast years in the global triclosan market. Latin America, spearheaded by Brazil is anticipated to show moderate growth in the global triclosan market over the near future.

Global Triclosan Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants involved in the manufacturing of triclosan include BASF SE, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., Cayman Chemical, Salicylates and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Dev Impex, Jiangsu Huanxin High-tech Materials Co., Ltd., Xian Medihealth Company, R.A. DYESTUFF (INDIA) P. LIMITED, Kumar Organic Products Limited and others

The global triclosan market is anticipated to be one of the most consolidated in nature owing to the presence of limited number of global as well as regional players. Some of the manufacturers involved in the market are focusing on product development activities to gain the share in the market.